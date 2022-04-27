Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush to Alia Bhatt, these actors are all set for their big Hollywood debut

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    Netflix revealed the first look of Dhanush in Russo Brother’s ‘The Grey Man’ on Tuesday. This international project will be marking Dhanush’s big debut in Hollywood. Here’s a look at all the Indian actors that are set for stepping into the western film world.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Netflix, Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Actors such as Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ali Fazal, Deepika Padukone and Randeep Hooda have already made India proud with their stellar performances in Hollywood. These are the actors who have diminished the line between Hollywood and Bollywood as our actors have started playing characters in the West films and are equally shining bright. Joining them soon are half a dozen more actors from the Indian film industries who soon will be marking their big Hollywood debuts. These actors will be seen with Hollywood stars such as Chris Evans and Gal Gadot. Here are six Indian actors who are all set for their debut in Hollywood; take a look.

    Image: Netflix/Instagram

    Dhanush: Russo Brothers’ ‘The Grey Man’ will be marking the Hollywood debut for Dhanush. Netflix also released the first look of his character in the film on Tuesday, showing him in a fierce look, on top of a car. The action-thriller will also be starring actors such as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt: Recently married to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Hollywood beauty Gal Gadot and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’. The announcement of Alia joining this stellar cast on the spy-thriller film had come in the early days of March.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Helmed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John, Samantha, will be playing the lead character of a bisexual spy in the film ‘Arrangements of Love’. Apart from this, she will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’, a spy-thriller that will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan: There have been talks and reports that have claimed that India’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, will be seen in an American-thriller spy movie. While the talks have been on for a couple of years, there is no official confirmation on it yet. However, fans of Hrithik are highly excited to see him making his Hollywood debut.

    Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

    Sobhita Dhulipala: Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel, who was also seen in the famous series Newsroom, has cast two Indian actors for his directorial film ‘Monkey Man’. One of those two actors is Sobhita Dhulipala, reportedly.

    Image: Sikander Kher/Instagram

    Sikander Kher: Other than Sobhita Dhulipala, actor Dev Patel has also cast Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son Sikandar Kher to play a role in his directorial debut.

    ALSO READ: Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap?

