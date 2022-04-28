Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava'; video goes viral

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) organised Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding party in bio-bubble on Wednesday, where former captain Virat Kohli was seen shaking a leg to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular song 'Oo Antava'.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Australian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on Wednesday (April 27). The Bangalore franchise organised a grand party for the newlyweds inside a bio bubble to mark the auspicious occasion.

    From former captain Virat Kohli and current skipper Faf du Plessis to middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, the RCB players were seen sporting Indian attire and enjoying each other's company at the party.

    Several players took to social media to post pictures and videos of the celebrations. In one video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Virat Kohli is grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's famous song 'Oo Antava' and other teammates.

    RCB player Sherfane Rutherford also posted an Instagram live where the former Bangalore captain can shake a leg to 'Jerusalema' by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode. The video was shared on Twitter by RCB fans, and this video too, has gone viral.

    Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year for the unversed. The couple had a Christian and a South Indian wedding and wowed fans with pictures on their Instagram accounts. Virat Kohli was accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma at the party. The couple dazzled in their ethnic attire.

    Anushka shared two photos of them posing for the camera from different angles. She captioned the photos, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! 🤔🫧🤭 #BubbleLife."

    Meanwhile, RCB's current skipper Faf du Plessis and his family too were part of the celebration and wowed in their ethnic wear. Here's a look at photos shared by the RCB stars:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

