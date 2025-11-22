- Home
Rani Mukerji, Bollywood’s acclaimed actress, lives a life of luxury and privacy with husband Aditya Chopra. From their Juhu bungalow to a sea-facing Khar apartment, their homes reflect elegance, comfort, and seclusion.
Rani Mukerji, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, leads a life of grace, privacy and understated luxury. Along with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, she resides primarily in the stunning KrishnaRam bungalow located in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area. Known for keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight, the couple’s home reflects both elegance and seclusion.
The KrishnaRam bungalow is an exquisite blend of classic and contemporary styling. The exterior features a pristine white façade paired with well-manicured lawns, giving the home a timeless appeal. Inside, high ceilings, expansive windows and carefully curated interiors create a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere. The property is designed to provide maximum comfort while maintaining the couple’s preference for minimal public visibility.
One of the standout features of the bungalow is its thoughtful planning. A personal gym allows Rani to maintain her fitness routine, while a serene and beautifully decorated pooja room serves as the spiritual heart of the home. High walls and dense green foliage surround the property, ensuring complete privacy for the family—something the Chopras value deeply.
Beyond the main residence, Rani also owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Khar West. Spread across approximately 4,500 square feet, this spacious home reflects a more modern aesthetic. Located on the 22nd floor, it offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, making it an ideal escape from Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle.
The Khar West apartment comes with some of the finest amenities offered by premium residential towers. Residents have access to an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a stylish club lounge, and round-the-clock concierge services. These features make the property not just a home, but a complete lifestyle experience tailored for comfort and exclusivity.
While Rani and Aditya primarily live in Juhu, the Khar apartment adds to their collection of high-value assets. Reports estimate the property to be valued at around ₹8 crore. It may serve various purposes, be it a vacation home, a rental asset, or a base for production-related work, allowing the family flexibility depending on their professional commitments.
Security and privacy remain top priorities across all their properties. The bungalow’s towering walls and thick greenery create a natural shield from paparazzi and public attention. The home is also a warm family space where Rani, Aditya and their daughter Adira spend quality time and host close friends during festivals and intimate celebrations.
