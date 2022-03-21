Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt off for vacation to spend quality time? See pics

Actors and lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen jetting off from Mumbai on Monday. Are the two off for a vacation?

Bollywood is still under the handover of the lavish wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif that was held in December last year. However, the tinsel town is gearing up to see another big fat Indian filmy wedding of love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two have been dating each other for quite a while now. At first, they were very hush-hush about their wedding. But later, they made their relationship public and since then have given multiples ‘aww'dorable moments for their fans to gush on. While fans continue to shower their love on their favourite couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the airport on Monday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday with their bags all packed. They were jetting off the city while making everyone else wonder if they are taking time out for each other and going for a small vacation.

Alia Bhatt wore loose ripped jeans with a white-coloured cat print t-shirt. She tied her hair in a casual bun. Ranbir Kapoor also wore a white loose shirt with v neck and full sleeves and paired it up with black denim and a cap.

While there is no confirmation yet on where have they flown too, the gossip mills have been abuzz with the talks about them getting married as early as next month.

If reports and the buzz are to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slated to marry each other in April. Their wedding is rumoured to take place in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, there have been many reports that claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be getting married at a star-rated hotel in Mumbai's Bandra area. The reports also explained the reason behind this, claiming that the decision was taken because some members of the Kapoor and Bhatt would not make it to travel outside due to health issues.