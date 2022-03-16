Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses of the present times. She marked her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, a decade ago in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, at the age of 19. Today, her career graph is going skyrocketing up with stellar performances in films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons and Gangubai Kathiawadi among many others.

Alia Bhatt turned 29 years old on Tuesday, March 15. The young actor had jetted off from Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. And now, On Wednesday, Alia has given glimpses into her 29th birthday celebration.

Wearing an orange bikini with bright yellow boyshorts, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting at a beach as she enjoys the water splashing her legs. The video which she shared on her Instagram handle, also shows her wearing a black frill gown and holding colourful balloons as she posed by the poolside.

Furthermore, Ali Bhatt’s room was also decked up with balloons for the 29th birthday, a glimpse of what was visible in the short video. And finally, she called it a day by watching the Americ sitcom Friends while enjoying a glass of champagne.

On the work front, the year 2022 turns out to be a very special year for Alia Bhatt. Not only does she complete a decade in the film industry on October 19 (the day when SOTY was released in 2012), she is also going to enthral the audience with her stellar performance on the screen.

Alia Bhatt’s last release Gangubai Kathiawadi has received rave reviews. Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She has been paired opposite Rama Charan in the film; Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing an important role in the movie. Other than this, Alia’s much-awaited film opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is also slated for a September release.

As for her personal life, gossip mills are abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot next month in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

