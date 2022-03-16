Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Wearing an orange bikini, Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek of her birthday celebration as she turned 29 on Tuesday, March 15.

    Watch Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses of the present times. She marked her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, a decade ago in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, at the age of 19. Today, her career graph is going skyrocketing up with stellar performances in films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons and Gangubai Kathiawadi among many others.

    Alia Bhatt turned 29 years old on Tuesday, March 15. The young actor had jetted off from Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. And now, On Wednesday, Alia has given glimpses into her 29th birthday celebration.

    Wearing an orange bikini with bright yellow boyshorts, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting at a beach as she enjoys the water splashing her legs. The video which she shared on her Instagram handle, also shows her wearing a black frill gown and holding colourful balloons as she posed by the poolside.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Watch the video here:

    Furthermore, Ali Bhatt’s room was also decked up with balloons for the 29th birthday, a glimpse of what was visible in the short video. And finally, she called it a day by watching the Americ sitcom Friends while enjoying a glass of champagne.

    On the work front, the year 2022 turns out to be a very special year for Alia Bhatt. Not only does she complete a decade in the film industry on October 19 (the day when SOTY was released in 2012), she is also going to enthral the audience with her stellar performance on the screen.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Alia Bhatt’s last release Gangubai Kathiawadi has received rave reviews. Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She has been paired opposite Rama Charan in the film; Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing an important role in the movie. Other than this, Alia’s much-awaited film opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is also slated for a September release.

    As for her personal life, gossip mills are abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot next month in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor getting married in Shimla in April? Videographer’s relative leaks details

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Ranbir Kapoors emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoors Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster drb

    Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was Shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster RCB

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes RCB

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources - ADT

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources

    Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong drb

    Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong

    BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag-ycb

    #BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series snt

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series

    Pictures Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in stylish swimwear; best for beach vacay RCB

    Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in stylish swimwear; best for beach vacay

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon