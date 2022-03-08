Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt dazzled in white for a special screening of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

    The colour white has become synonymous with Alia Bhatt and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since the promotions for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film began, Alia was seen wearing white throughout. The actress donned white on several occasions, making all her fans go weak in the knees.

    If you followed Alia Bhatt through her social media and the promotional campaigns of Gangubai Kathiwadi, you would certainly recall how she donned white sarees for all the events.

    Alia Bhatt wore white floral sarees for all the promotional events of Gangubai Kathiawadi. But that’s not the only Gangubai element that was there in her attire. Alia Bhatt accessorized her hair with a flower to add freshness to her attire.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

    And when Alia Bhatt organised a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Tuesday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she may have ditched a saree but not the colour.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Alia Bhatt wore an all-white ensemble that made her dazzled like a goddess. She wore a chic white dress with a plunging neckline and a white blazer.

    Alia Bhatt had gone to a multiplex in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbour where the special screening of the film was organised for women. There, she also struck her Gangubai Kathia wadi pose with the ladies.

    Not just that, the women held a banner of ‘Shakti, Sampatti, Sadbuddhi’ – the three words of Alia Bhatt’s famous dialogue from that film that have been etched to the hearts of the audiences.

    On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her big Hollywood debut with an International Netflix spy thriller film that she announced on Tuesday.

    To accessories her look, she opted for gold earrings, gold rings and tied her hair in a half quirky knot. The strappy stilettoes enhanced her look further. But it was her electrifying smile that glammed up her look most.

    And for her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside actor Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades trilogy actor Jamie Daron.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    Watch Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Women Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey RCB

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    International flights to resume March 27

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    Russia Ukraine war: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report-adt

    Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon