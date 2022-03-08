Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

Alia Bhatt dazzled in white for a special screening of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The colour white has become synonymous with Alia Bhatt and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since the promotions for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film began, Alia was seen wearing white throughout. The actress donned white on several occasions, making all her fans go weak in the knees.

If you followed Alia Bhatt through her social media and the promotional campaigns of Gangubai Kathiwadi, you would certainly recall how she donned white sarees for all the events.

Alia Bhatt wore white floral sarees for all the promotional events of Gangubai Kathiawadi. But that’s not the only Gangubai element that was there in her attire. Alia Bhatt accessorized her hair with a flower to add freshness to her attire. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

And when Alia Bhatt organised a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Tuesday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she may have ditched a saree but not the colour. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt wore an all-white ensemble that made her dazzled like a goddess. She wore a chic white dress with a plunging neckline and a white blazer.

Alia Bhatt had gone to a multiplex in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbour where the special screening of the film was organised for women. There, she also struck her Gangubai Kathia wadi pose with the ladies.

Not just that, the women held a banner of ‘Shakti, Sampatti, Sadbuddhi’ – the three words of Alia Bhatt’s famous dialogue from that film that have been etched to the hearts of the audiences.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her big Hollywood debut with an International Netflix spy thriller film that she announced on Tuesday.

To accessories her look, she opted for gold earrings, gold rings and tied her hair in a half quirky knot. The strappy stilettoes enhanced her look further. But it was her electrifying smile that glammed up her look most.