    5 best Christmas gifts for kids that will make them smile, check out

    First Published Dec 18, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Christmas is around the corner and is a festival that gives all of us ultimate happiness. Here's how you can make your child feel happy on Christmas. Check out some of the gifting ideas for them.
     

    Christmas is around the corner and is a festival that gives us ultimate joy. It gives everyone the feeling of togetherness, and the feeling is unmatched. It is a festival that gets people closer, and kids especially enjoy this festival. Children wait for this festival in excitement and lots of anticipation. They start doing the countdown before Christmas as they wait for presents to arrive on Christmas eve. 

    Gifting has been a ritual at Christmas, and everyone takes part in the same to celebrate the festival. Christmas is the day when kids wakeup all excited because in the desire of getting gifts. If you want to make your gifting process easy for the kids, these are few of the things you can gift them:

    1) Piggy bank

    Do you have a toddler at home? Do you want your child to value money and learn the importance of saving from an early age? Gift your kid a piggy bank this Christmas.

    2) Gardening kit

    Do you have a garden in your home? Gift your child a gardening set and always encourage them to spend their time outdoors amid the greenery. If your child loves being close to nature, then this is the perfect gift for your little one.

    3)  Box of Lego

    Box of Lego is the ultimate Christmas gift for your baby. Kids like being creative and know to build great structures out of these blocks.  
     

    4) Jenga
    This is a game that is best played by toddlers, adults and teenagers. It keeps everyone very occupied and is an interactive game for your kids. Also read: Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself
     

     5) Scrabook

    If your child is creative then this is the perfect gift for your little one. It shall help them in being creative and scrapbook is the best way where you can be crafty. They can decorate the same with photos, article pieces and other fancy items. Also read: Goa to Gulmarg to Sikkim: 8 places in India to visit THIS holiday season
     

     

