    Goa to Gulmarg to Sikkim: 8 places in India to visit THIS holiday season

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:58 PM IST
    Here are some places in India where you can enjoy and celebrate New Year

    There are quite a few vacay destinations in India where you can enjoy this holiday season. Here's a list of the best places to visit this Christmas and New Year to witness snowfall, and beaches party this year. Take a look at where you can plan your family holiday.
     

    Goa, the party capital of India, is one of the best places to celebrate Christmas and New Year. You can explore beautiful beaches and resorts, trendy bars, and attractive Portuguese architecture in Goa.

    Auli is one of the best skiing destinations in the country, and during the holiday season, it can be the best place to enjoy lush meadows, oaks, apple orchards, and snow. Moreover, there are several ski resorts and hotels in Auli that you can book for your New Year party as per your preference.

    Ooty is one of the beautiful hill stations in south India, not just that you can welcome the New Year at some tea plantation away from the hustle and bustle of the city. During the day, you can visit nearby tea factories, botanical gardens, and galleries and stroll through the streets at night to enjoy the mall road.

    Besides Auli, Gulmarg also has the best skiing clubs in India. The outstanding beauty of Gulmarg, mainly when covered in a carpet of snow, is bliss in winters. During Christmas, you can enjoy making a snowman and also the famous gondola cable ride.

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands has fantastic beach resorts and has become one of India's best holiday destinations. An ideal year-end getaway is from peaceful and serene surroundings or crazy New Year parties on beaches, luxury resorts, and yachts. 

    In the northeastern part of India, Sikkim is also the perfect destination to ring in the New Year with snowfall and excellent northeast food. Sikkim has snow-capped mountains, meadows, woodland, several activities, Mount Kanchenjunga amazing music.
     

    Gokarna is perfect for beach-lovers and is perfect for hosting private parties during New Year’s Eve. Gokarna is also a good holiday place on a budget to enjoy yoga and beautiful beaches.

    Pondicherry has unique French colonial charm with a mix of different cultures. The place has many French-style bars, cafes and lounges to various hotels and restaurants that can be best during New Year. You can also spend some quiet time on the beaches, ashrams, yoga centres.
     

