Om Puri CHEATED on his pregnant wife, offered compensation of Rs. 25,000 after baby died? Read on

Seema Kapoor, Om Puri’s first wife, has made shocking revelations about their troubled marriage

Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Seema Kapoor, the first wife of the late actor Om Puri, recently spoke about the difficulties in their marriage. She revealed that their relationship deteriorated after Om became involved with another woman while she was pregnant. Unable to cope with the betrayal, she decided to leave. Unfortunately, their child did not survive.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Seema disclosed that Om met Nandita while working on City of Joy. Initially, everything was going well between them, but the affair changed their relationship. She mentioned that her friend, Renu Saluja—who was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first wife—was aware of the affair but dismissed it as a passing phase. Renu, along with Sudhir Mishra and others, believed that Om would return to his normal self once the film was completed. However, Seema only learned about the affair much later when she was in Delhi. Om himself called her to confess that he was involved with someone else. Her friends insisted that he was merely seeking attention, but she could tell from his voice that he was serious about ending the marriage.

Seema recalled being heartbroken after discovering love letters while Om was away for a shoot. Though she had initially returned to Mumbai, believing that everything was fine, she was devastated upon finding the letters. Despite knowing about his affair, she never wanted a divorce, as she was pregnant at the time. However, she realized that her pregnancy made Nandita insecure. According to Seema, Nandita would even call Om in her presence, exacerbating the situation.

Seema explained that she was not someone who liked to argue, but looking back, she believed Om was searching for a reason to end their marriage. Over time, the situation became overwhelming—Om was drinking excessively, and Nandita’s behavior created additional turmoil. One night, unable to take it anymore, she decided to leave while she was three months pregnant.

Her brother, actor Annu Kapoor, was furious and wanted to take legal action against Om Puri. Seema eventually received Rs 6 lakh as alimony, but she refused to accept the Rs 25,000 Om later sent through his secretary after their child’s passing. She recounted that instead of offering any words of comfort, he had merely sent the money. When she turned it down, his secretary remarked that her ego was the reason for her downfall. However, Seema clarified that what he perceived as ego was, in reality, self-respect.

Years later, during his final days, Om Puri called Seema to apologize for everything that had happened.

