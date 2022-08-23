4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

If you have been feeling that the romance in your relationship has been dying a slow death because of work commitments, it is time for you to take charge of things. Plan your weekends with your partner in a manner that helps the romance to bloom once again. Check out these four ways in which you bring back the excitement in your relationship.

In today's busy lifestyle, couples do not get time for each other. Due to their professional commitments, personal life does take a backseat sometimes, leading to a lack of romance and differences in their relationship. However, by incorporating small changes and doing a few things together, you can continue to make the perfect balance of love and excitement in your relationship. During the week, you may not be able to give time to your partner due to the work schedule, but weekends are when you should prioritise your relationship over work. Here are four things that you can do with your partner over the weekend which will help you bring back the romance in your life.

Go for a weekend getaway: From resorts that are situated on the outskirts of the city to exploring a new city together, going out on a short trip with your partner will only have a positive impact on your relationship. Apart from exploring new places, it will also help you have some quality time as a couple.

Indulging in cooking together: One of the fun activities that you can do is to cook together. Forget cooking a lavish spread of dinner but something as simple as making two-minute noodles will also add to the fun. You can also consider cooking each other's favourite recipes.

Ditch your phones and indulge in a conversation: While we all are almost over a phone or our laptops throughout the week, we tend to forget to have a conversation with our partners. Therefore, when there is an off from work, sit out in the balcony with your partner over a cup of coffee and talk! There is nothing better than having a hearty conversation with your partner about anything and everything.

