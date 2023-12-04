'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal to Sanya Malhotra, how much did the cast charge for the film?

'Sam Bahadur' is a highly anticipated biographical film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a decorated Indian military officer and the first Field Marshal of India.

'Sam Bahadur' was released on December 01, 2023, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Vicky Kaushal

In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, the lead role and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra portrayed the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw and for her character she charged Rs 1 crore.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh donned the role of former India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and for this she too charged Rs 1 crore.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub played the role of former Pakistani president Yahya Khan and reportedly he charged an acting fee of Rs 15 lakh.

Neeraj Kabi

Neeraj Kabi stunned everyone with his performance playing Jawaharlal Nehru and charged Rs 30 lakh for his character.