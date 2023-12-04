Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal to Sanya Malhotra, how much did the cast charge for the film?

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    'Sam Bahadur' is a highly anticipated biographical film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a decorated Indian military officer and the first Field Marshal of India.

    article_image1

    'Sam Bahadur' was released on December 01, 2023, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies.

    article_image2

    Vicky Kaushal

    In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, the lead role and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore. 

    article_image3

    Sanya Malhotra

    Sanya Malhotra portrayed the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw and for her character she charged Rs 1 crore. 

    article_image4

    Fatima Sana Shaikh

    Fatima Sana Shaikh donned the role of former India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and for this she too charged Rs 1 crore. 

    article_image5

    Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

    Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub played the role of former Pakistani president Yahya Khan and reportedly he charged an acting fee of Rs 15 lakh.  

    article_image6

    Neeraj Kabi

    Neeraj Kabi stunned everyone with his performance playing Jawaharlal Nehru and charged Rs 30 lakh for his character. 

