Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - How Team India fares in T20Is

    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Yearend 2022: The year has ended, and we will begin a new chapter in 2023. Meanwhile, Indian cricket was vibrant in the bygone year, especially in T20Is, as we look at how the team fared in the shortest format.

    Image credit: PTI

    The year 2022 is done and dusted, and we will be preparing to usher in a new era in the new year 2023. From a sporting perspective, the Indians would be looking out for cricket, especially since it is the year of the ICC World Cup, slated to be held in India. As far as Team India is concerned, it could be in better shape despite abundant talent and needs to settle in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The same was the case in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in 2022, as the Men in Blue failed to garner success in the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. However, despite the failure, we statistically put up India's performance in the shortest form last year.

    Image credit: Getty

    Team records
    Highest total:     237/3 vs South Africa (Guwahati)
    Highest aggregate: 458 vs South Africa (Guwahati)
    Biggest victory (by runs): 101 runs vs Afghanistan (Dubai)
    Biggest success (by wickets): 8 wickets vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)
    Biggest triumph (balls to spare): 20 balls vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

    ALSO READ: YEAREND 2022 - HOCKEY COMES UP GOOD, BADMINTON PERFORMS BETTER, NEERAJ CHOPRA FARES BEST FOR INDIAN SPORTS

    Image credit: Getty

    Batting records
    Most runs:     Suryakumar Yadav (1,164)
    Best score: Virat Kohli (122*) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)
    Best average: Kohli (55.78)
    Best strike rate: Ravi Bishnoi (250.00)
    Best strike rate (innings): Yadav (277.27) vs South Africa (Guwahati)
    Most 50-plus: Yadav (11)
    Most sixes: Yadav (68)
    Most sixes (innings): Yadav (7) vs Windies (Kolkata) and vs New Zealand (Mount Maunganui)
    Most runs via boundary (innings): Yadav (92) vs England (Nottingham)
    Best partnership: Sanju Samson-Deepak Hooda (176) vs Ireland (Dublin)

    Image credit: Getty

    Bowling records
    Most wickets    : Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37)
    Best bowling: Bhuvneshwar (5/4) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)
    Best economy: Kuldeep Yadav (4.25)
    Best economy (innings): Bhuvneshwar (1.00) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)
    Best strike rate: Venkatesh Iyer (9.2)
    Best strike rate (innings): Bishnoi (4.0) vs Windies (Florida)
    Most fifer: Bhuvneshwar (1)

    ALSO READ: Yearend 2022 - From Shreyas Iyer to Mohammed Siraj - How Team India fared in ODIs?

    Image credit: Getty

    Wicketkeeping records
    Most dismissals:     Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant (16)
    Most dismissals (innings): Karthik (4) vs England (Southampton)

    Image credit: PTI

    Fielding records
    Most catches:     Yadav (17)
    Most catches (innings): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh (3)

    ALSO READ: Yearend 2022 - From Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah, how Team India fared in Tests

    Individual records
    Most games:     Bhuvneshwar (32)
    Most games (captain): Rohit Sharma (29)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar... - Shikhar Dhawan advice to Rishabh Pant during Indian Premier League IPL 2019 goes viral-ayh

    'Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar...' - Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant during IPL 2019 goes viral

    BCCI to conduct review of India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year-ayh

    BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

    Haryana Roadways heroes rescued Rishabh Pant moments before car caught fire

    Pant car accident: 'Saw a car being driven at a lot of speed, crash into the divider' - Rescuer Sushil Kumar

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young wicketkeeper-batter-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young wicketkeeper-batter

    Recent Stories

    Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1 RBA

    Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo

    Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to share with your loved ones RBA

    Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to share with your loved ones

    UPIDown trends as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022 AJR

    #UPIDown trends on Twitter as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon