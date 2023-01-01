Yearend 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - How Team India fares in T20Is

Yearend 2022: The year has ended, and we will begin a new chapter in 2023. Meanwhile, Indian cricket was vibrant in the bygone year, especially in T20Is, as we look at how the team fared in the shortest format.

The year 2022 is done and dusted, and we will be preparing to usher in a new era in the new year 2023. From a sporting perspective, the Indians would be looking out for cricket, especially since it is the year of the ICC World Cup, slated to be held in India. As far as Team India is concerned, it could be in better shape despite abundant talent and needs to settle in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The same was the case in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in 2022, as the Men in Blue failed to garner success in the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. However, despite the failure, we statistically put up India's performance in the shortest form last year.

Team records

Highest total: 237/3 vs South Africa (Guwahati)

Highest aggregate: 458 vs South Africa (Guwahati)

Biggest victory (by runs): 101 runs vs Afghanistan (Dubai)

Biggest success (by wickets): 8 wickets vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

Biggest triumph (balls to spare): 20 balls vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

Batting records

Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (1,164)

Best score: Virat Kohli (122*) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)

Best average: Kohli (55.78)

Best strike rate: Ravi Bishnoi (250.00)

Best strike rate (innings): Yadav (277.27) vs South Africa (Guwahati)

Most 50-plus: Yadav (11)

Most sixes: Yadav (68)

Most sixes (innings): Yadav (7) vs Windies (Kolkata) and vs New Zealand (Mount Maunganui)

Most runs via boundary (innings): Yadav (92) vs England (Nottingham)

Best partnership: Sanju Samson-Deepak Hooda (176) vs Ireland (Dublin)

Bowling records

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37)

Best bowling: Bhuvneshwar (5/4) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)

Best economy: Kuldeep Yadav (4.25)

Best economy (innings): Bhuvneshwar (1.00) vs Afghanistan (Dubai)

Best strike rate: Venkatesh Iyer (9.2)

Best strike rate (innings): Bishnoi (4.0) vs Windies (Florida)

Most fifer: Bhuvneshwar (1)

Wicketkeeping records

Most dismissals: Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant (16)

Most dismissals (innings): Karthik (4) vs England (Southampton)

