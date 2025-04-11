MI's Corbin Bosch faces 1-year suspension from PSL after opting to play IPL

Read Full Article

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended South Africa allrounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year as a consequence for pulling out of this year's tournament after being selected at the draft.

Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL draft, was subsequently signed as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the current IPL.

As the PSL coincided with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Bosch opted out of the PSL, leading the PCB to issue him a legal notice for an alleged contract violation.

Corbin Bosch accepted 1-year ban

Bosch expressed deep regret for withdrawing from the PSL, he apologized to Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi fans, and the cricket community. He took full responsibility for his actions and accepted the consequences, including the fine and ban.

He acknowledged the lesson he learned and hoped to return to the PSL with renewed dedication and regain the fans' trust.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans." Corbin Bosch said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

PSL clashes with IPL

PSL was usually held between February and March, but it was moved to the window of April and May due to Pakistan's jam-packed international schedule. The change led to Pakistan's top T20 tournament clashing with the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich IPL.

The tenth edition of the PSL starts on April 11, when defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.

