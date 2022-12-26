Yearend 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to Mohammed Siraj - How Team India fared in ODIs?

Yearend 2022: Indian cricket has completed its 2022 stint. As for ODIs, it has played a minimal number of contests. Nevertheless, it has had an average performance, as we check out the top performers in the format for the side.

Image credit: PTI

Team India has completed its stint in cricket for the ongoing calendar year. As far as India's One-Day Internationals (ODIs) are concerned, it played a minimal number of matches, with the focus mainly on Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), since it participated in the ICC T20 World Cup this year in Australia. Nevertheless, despite playing lesser 50-over games, it did produce a decent performance. Meanwhile, as the year draws close, we look at its performance in the format. Also, we take a look at the top ODI performers of the year.

Image credit: PTI

Team records

Highest total: 409/8 vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Highest aggregate: 623 vs Windies (Port of Spain)

Biggest triumph (by runs): 227 runs vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Biggest conquests (by wickets): 10 wickets vs England (The Oval) and vs Windies (Port of Spain)

Biggest wins (balls to spare): 188 balls vs England (The Oval) ALSO READ: 'STILL FEELS LIKE A DREAM TO BE SEEN AND CALLED AS WORLD'S NO. 1 T20 BATTER' - SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Image credit: PTI

Batting records

Most runs: Shreyas Iyer (724)

Best score: Ishan Kishan (210) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Best average: Sanju Samson (71.00)

Best strike rate: Ravi Bishnoi (200.00)

Best strike rate (innings): Washington Sundar (231.25) vs New Zealand (Auckland)

Most centuries: Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Iyer (1)

Most 50-plus: Iyer (7)

Most sixes: Kishan (18)

Most sixes (innings): Kishan (10) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Most runs via boundary (innings): Kishan (156) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Best partnership: Kishan-Virat Kohli (290) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

Image credit: PTI

Bowling records

Most wickets: Mohammed Siraj (24)

Best bowling: Bumrah (6/19) vs England (The Oval)

Best average: Hardik Pandya (12.33)

Best economy: Ravindra Jadeja (4.22)

Best economy (innings): Prasidh Krishna (1.33) vs Windies (Ahmedabad)

Best strike rate: Kuldeep Sen (15.00)

Best strike rate (innings): Chahal (6.00) vs Windies (Port of Spain)

Most four-for (& more): Yuzvendra Chahal (3)

Most fifer: Bumrah (1) ALSO READ: Yearend 2022 - From Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah, how Team India fared in Tests

Image credit: Getty

Wicketkeeping records

Most dismissals: Pant (17)

Most dismissals (innings): Pant (4) vs Windies (Ahmedabad)

Image credit: PTI