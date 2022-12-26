Yearend 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to Mohammed Siraj - How Team India fared in ODIs?
Yearend 2022: Indian cricket has completed its 2022 stint. As for ODIs, it has played a minimal number of contests. Nevertheless, it has had an average performance, as we check out the top performers in the format for the side.
Team India has completed its stint in cricket for the ongoing calendar year. As far as India's One-Day Internationals (ODIs) are concerned, it played a minimal number of matches, with the focus mainly on Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), since it participated in the ICC T20 World Cup this year in Australia. Nevertheless, despite playing lesser 50-over games, it did produce a decent performance. Meanwhile, as the year draws close, we look at its performance in the format. Also, we take a look at the top ODI performers of the year.
Team records
Highest total: 409/8 vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Highest aggregate: 623 vs Windies (Port of Spain)
Biggest triumph (by runs): 227 runs vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Biggest conquests (by wickets): 10 wickets vs England (The Oval) and vs Windies (Port of Spain)
Biggest wins (balls to spare): 188 balls vs England (The Oval)
Batting records
Most runs: Shreyas Iyer (724)
Best score: Ishan Kishan (210) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Best average: Sanju Samson (71.00)
Best strike rate: Ravi Bishnoi (200.00)
Best strike rate (innings): Washington Sundar (231.25) vs New Zealand (Auckland)
Most centuries: Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Iyer (1)
Most 50-plus: Iyer (7)
Most sixes: Kishan (18)
Most sixes (innings): Kishan (10) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Most runs via boundary (innings): Kishan (156) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Best partnership: Kishan-Virat Kohli (290) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
Bowling records
Most wickets: Mohammed Siraj (24)
Best bowling: Bumrah (6/19) vs England (The Oval)
Best average: Hardik Pandya (12.33)
Best economy: Ravindra Jadeja (4.22)
Best economy (innings): Prasidh Krishna (1.33) vs Windies (Ahmedabad)
Best strike rate: Kuldeep Sen (15.00)
Best strike rate (innings): Chahal (6.00) vs Windies (Port of Spain)
Most four-for (& more): Yuzvendra Chahal (3)
Most fifer: Bumrah (1)
Wicketkeeping records
Most dismissals: Pant (17)
Most dismissals (innings): Pant (4) vs Windies (Ahmedabad)
Fielding records
Most catches: Shikhar Dhawan (14)
Most catches (innings): Rohit Sharma, Dhawan and Avesh Khan (3)
Individual records
Most games: Dhawan (22)
Most games (captain): Dhawan (9)