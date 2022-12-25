Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: From Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah, how Team India fared in Tests

    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Yearend 2022: India is done and dusted for the year in cricket. On the same note, we look back at India's performance in Tests across the year.

    Team India has completed its stint for the calendar year of 2022. It had a decent performance throughout the year across formats. Although it did not succeed in the limited-overs sector, missing out on a couple of major titles, it did have acceptable performance in the Test circuit. It remains in the race for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final, set to be held next year, with just a series of four Tests against Australia at home. As India has managed to finish 2022 on a high, especially in the longest game format, we look back at its performance in this format and present its best performers and performances.

    Team stats
    Highest total:     574/8 dec vs Sri Lanka (Mohali)
    Highest aggregate: 926 vs Sri Lanka (Mohali)
    Biggest win (innings): An innings and 222 runs vs Sri Lanka (Mohali)
    Biggest win (runs): 238 vs Sri Lanka (Bengaluru)
    Biggest win (wickets): 3 vs Bangladesh (Dhaka)

    Batting records
    Most runs:     Rishabh Pant (680)
    Top score: Ravindra Jadeja (175*) vs Sri Lanka (Mohali)
    Best average: Jadeja (82.00)
    Most centuries: Jadeja and Pant (2)
    Most half-centuries: Pant (6)
    Best partnership: Pant-Jadeja (222) vs England (Birmingham)

    Bowling records
    Most wickets:     Jasprit Bumrah (22)
    Best bowling (innings): Shardul Thaur (7/61) vs South Africa (Johannesburg)
    Best bowling (match): Jadeja (9/87) vs Sri Lanka (Mohali)
    Best average: Kuldeep Yadav (14.12)
    Most fifers: Bumrah (2)

    Wicketkeeping records
    Most dismissals:     Pant (29)
    Most dismissals (innings): Pant (4) vs South Africa (Johannesburg) and vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)
    Most dismissals (match): Pant (6) vs Bangladesh (Chittagong)

    Fielding records
    Most catches:     Shreyas Iyer (7)
    Most catches (innings): Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Iyer, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (2)
    Most catches (match): Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Iyer, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj (2)

    Individual records
    Most matches:     Pant (7)
    Most matches (captain): Rahul (3)

