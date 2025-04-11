IPL 2025: CSK skipper MS Dhoni highlights the importance of fans in cricket (WATCH)

Read Full Article

As MS Dhoni has returned to the helm as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the legendary wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the importance of fans in the game of cricket ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on Friday, April 11.

Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of the IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury, which he sustained during the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. The development was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming at the press conference, where he revealed that Ruturaj’s MRI scan showed a fracture in the elbow’s radial neck while further confirming Dhoni’s return to CSK captaincy duties.

The news of MS Dhoni returning to lead Chennai Super Kings again sent social media into a frenzy, with the fans expressing their excitement and flooding platforms with heartfelt messages and celebratory posts, hailing the return of their beloved ‘Thala’ as a captain. Given MS Dhoni’s strong fanbase across India, has not only boosted the morale and confidence of the players in the CSK but also reignited the enthusiasm of millions of fans who view him as an everlasting symbol of legacy and leadership.

Also read: IPL 2025: CSK's Ruturaj BREAKS silence after Dhoni replaces him as captain for remaining season (WATCH)

MS Dhoni expresses gratitude to fans

Speaking on Star Sports, MS Dhoni acknowledged the appreciation of fans, viewing it as a thank you for his contributions to CSK and Indian cricket. The 43-year-old spoke about how much he deeply values the support of the fans, especially in India, while adding that he cherishes playing IPL after retiring from international cricket.

“It's a very good feeling and I always said, you know, it's a big thank you from the fans side.” Dhoni said.

“That's what I believe, like whatever last few years I will be playing. It's a way of saying thank you very much for whatever you have done. And it's amazing, especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans.

“And, you know, when it comes to cricket, India is a place to play. Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing that can happen.” he added.

MS Dhoni has been a stalwart of Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. The growing popularity of CSK over the years has largely been attributed to MS Dhoni’s leadership, his calm demeanour on the field and his deep connection with the fans, making the franchise one of the most loved and followed IPL teams in the world.

Whenever Dhoni walked out to bat, he would always receive a huge reception and applause from the crowd at every venue, showcasing the unwavering admiration for him from the fans, irrespective of the location or venue.

MS Dhoni on importance of fans

Highlighting the importance of fans, MS Dhoni described the feeling of being welcomed by opposing teams’ fans, who still expect him to perform well against their favourite team.

“So, you know, I don't get goosebumps but it's a kind of feeling, you know. Whenever you walk in and everybody is very excited, they are waiting for you, they want you to do well.” Dhoni added.

“Even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, you know, they still want you to perform. Contribute a bit, whatever it may be. So, yeah, it's an amazing feeling.” he concluded.

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings for 15 seasons of the IPL and now, he will once again take charge in the ongoing IPL season and will look to turn their campaign around after a disappointing start with four losses in five outings.

Also read: IPL 2025: Revisiting MS Dhoni's top 6 knocks as CSK captain in the tournament

Latest Videos