Winning Test series in Australia to WTC final: A look at the 5 top moments of Virat Kohli as Test captain

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the skipper from Test cricket. His seven-year-long Test captaincy has come to an end. Check out his five top moments from as Test captain.

After seven successful years of Test captaincy, Virat Kohli has decided to step down from the role. He has helped the Indian cricket team attain glorious heights in the longest format, and his contributions to the side are immense. As India prepares to begin a new reign in Test cricket, we take a look at Kohli's top moments as the skipper in the sport's ultimate format.

Starts off with a bang

In 2014, during the tour of Australia, MS Dhoni decided to step down from the role, as Kohli took over. The first Test he played in the format as the skipper was in Adelaide, where he was off to a fiery start, slamming twin centuries. It marked the beginning of his quest to become India's most successful Test skipper and the bid of a first-ever Test series win in the country. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli will remain important member of Team India, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia

Since 1947, India failed to win a Test series Down Under. However, in 2018-19, Kohli changed it when he led the side to its first-ever Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. India won the series 2-1. As India won the opening Test, it lost the second, while it won the third before drawing the fourth, thus registering history.

ICC World Test Championship runner-up

Taking part in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship 2019-21, India came up with a hard-fought performance, thus managing to qualify for the event's final last year. However, it fell short of New Zealand and finished as the runner-up. Consequently, Kohli's trophy cabinet remains empty regarding an ICC trophy as skipper. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain - BCCI respects decision; says selectors will decide on replacement

Leaving India on the cusp of another history

Last year, India was playing a five-Test series in England. While it played four Tests and led the series 2-1, the fifth Test was called off due to COVID fears, which will be completed this year. Regardless of who the captain will be on tour, the primary recognition would go to Kohli, as it would technically be his first-ever Pataudi Trophy win.