Mohiniyattam: Know about the classical dance form of Kerala

What is Mohiniyattam?

The word "Mohiniyattam" is derived from the words "Mohini," meaning a female avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, and "attam," meaning dance. 
 

Dance of the Enchantress

Mohiniyattam is characterized by its graceful movements, subtle facial expressions, and intricate hand gestures. This dance form can be traced to Natya Shastra of Bharata Muni.

Costume

White or off-white sarees with golden borders, adorned with traditional jewelry. The costume accentuates the elegance of the dancer's movements, which are soft, fluid, and lyrical.

Variety of Items

The repertoire of the dance includes Cholkettu (invocation), Jatiswaram (pure dance), Varnam (narrative dance), Padam (lyrical expression), & Thillana (fast-paced rhythmic dance).

Basic Posture

Parted feet, knees bent outwards, an erect upper torso, gentle 8-shape side to side swaying of body along with hips (Ati Bhanga).
 

Sensual and Expressive

The dance form is characterized by its unique blend of lasya (graceful, feminine) and tandava (vigorous, masculine) elements, making it both sensual and expressive.

