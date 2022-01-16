  • Facebook
    Virat Kohli will remain important member of Team India, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Virat Kohli has decided to quit the Indian Test captaincy. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has thanked him for his services. Former legends wish Kohli for his legendary career as a captain.

    Virat Kohli is no longer the Indian Test captain. On Saturday evening, he announced his decision to step down from the help after seven years of service to the Indian Test team as the skipper. As a result, the Indian cricketing fraternity wished him for his exemplary leadership role. Meanwhile, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, also thanked him for his efficient service.

    “Under Virat’s leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one, and BCCI respects it immensely. He will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. Well done,” wrote Ganguly in a tweet he sent out late on Saturday night.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain - BCCI respects decision; says selectors will decide on replacement

    Ganguly and Kohli have been in cold waters since the latter was unanimously dropped as the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) skipper. It all started after Kohli had decided to quit the leadership role in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Ganguly had suggested that he wanted Kohli to continue, the latter revealed that he was informed about his ODI captaincy snub just over an hour ago.

    As for Kohli’s decision to step down from the leadership role of the longer format, former legends continued to wish him for the success he has attained in the format to date. “Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket,” tweeted former Windies legend Viv Richards.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

    Legendary former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin took to Twitter to write, “It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is a heavy emotional moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain.” Also, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra wished that Kohli would have continued just for a bit long.

    “I would’ve liked Kohli to carry on for a little longer…Indian Test team’s churning is imminent…best under an experienced and successful leader. Indian Test team needs him at the helm right now. But then…a man has to do what a man has to do. His decision. Must respect,” authored Chopra on Twitter.

