    Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain: BCCI respects decision; says selectors will decide on replacement

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 9:19 PM IST
    Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the Indian Test skipper. The BCCI has accepted his decision. The national selectors will appoint the new captain.

    The Indian cricket fraternity is still reeling from Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper. Consequently, it has brought his glorious seven-year run in Tests as the captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to his decision and has clarified the status of the new Test skipper.

    After Kohli announced his decision to quit as the Test captain on social media, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told ANI that the board respected his decision. "We respect Virat Kohli's decision. His contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, and as a Test captain, he got us a maximum number of victories. I hope and think that he will continue to contribute as a player to Team India and Indian cricket," he was quoted as saying.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

    In the meantime, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated, "We respect #ViratKohli's decision. I am sure under his leadership, mentorship, and with his batting skills, Indian cricket would keep doing well. I do not think series loss against South Africa would have weighed that much in his decision. The selectors will decide to appoint a captain, not the office bearers. They would discuss among themselves who will be the next Test captain."

    On the other hand, BCCI treasurer Jay Shah too hailed Kohli's tenure as the Indian Test skipper. "Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," he wrote in a tweet.

