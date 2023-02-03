'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli has found some of his lost rhythms since last year. However, he has been struggling against the spin of late, and Irfan Pathan's advice is to be aggressive against the spinners.

Image credit: Getty

Former Indian skipper and current top-order batter Virat Kohli ended his grey patch last year and is back to his great shape. However, recently, he has displayed some struggle against the spinners in the just-concluded One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. In the same light, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has given some advice and asked him to be more aggressive against the spinners.

Talking on Star Sports, Pathan stated, "So, the one thing he will be keeping in mind is how he will counter the spin of Lyon and Agar. Because he has been struggling against spin especially, I think one thing he can do personally is to try and be a little more aggressive because I think the strike rate against spin has come down as well."

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy