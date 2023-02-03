Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has found some of his lost rhythms since last year. However, he has been struggling against the spin of late, and Irfan Pathan's advice is to be aggressive against the spinners.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and current top-order batter Virat Kohli ended his grey patch last year and is back to his great shape. However, recently, he has displayed some struggle against the spinners in the just-concluded One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. In the same light, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has given some advice and asked him to be more aggressive against the spinners.

    Talking on Star Sports, Pathan stated, "So, the one thing he will be keeping in mind is how he will counter the spin of Lyon and Agar. Because he has been struggling against spin especially, I think one thing he can do personally is to try and be a little more aggressive because I think the strike rate against spin has come down as well."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy

    Image credit: Getty

    "I know we are talking about Test cricket here, but at times, he must be slightly more aggressive against spin. It might make you better when facing guys like Nathan Lyon, who is outstanding with his spin and extra bounce and gets that ball moving away from the right-hander. So, I believe that's a thing he should keep in mind," added Pathan.

    Image credit: Getty

    Pathan's advice comes before the crucial four-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting Thursday. Kohli has featured in 20 Tests versus Australia, collecting 1,682 runs at an average of 48.05, including seven centuries.

