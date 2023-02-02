IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India will be hosting Australia for four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the hosts are being backed as favourites, Ian Healy feels that on genuine Indian tracks, Australia can come out on top.

India will have the upper hand if the pitches are rank-turners in the forthcoming Test series in the country. However, Australia will prevail on "fair" tracks, supposes former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy. The two teams will battle for the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy, commencing in Nagpur on February 9.

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, [that] probably spin and spin pretty consistently, but spin a long way, late in the match we [Australia] win. I'm worried about [Mitchell] Starc and [Nathan] Lyon in the first Test if they're unfair wickets I've seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one. I think India plays those conditions better than us," Healy spoke during 'SENQ Breakfast'.

Australia has opted against playing a single warm-up fixture in India during the month-long series, mainly due to the hosts offering green wickets for the preparation games and spinning pitches for the actual matches. Healy recommended the less-experienced Australian cricketers absorb the strain and not execute any fielding errors.

"I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure [from the Indians]. If you're running away from that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator, you've got to do something else. That's an escape. It would be best if you weren't doing it," reckoned Healy.

"You're dodging. Just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you get to deploy your technique. Don't drop catches. Fielding can be difficult over there. What happens in India is to get ten wickets, you'll only get ten chances, whereas in Australia, with bounce, carry and speed, you can create 13 opportunities," Healy continued.

"You can waste a couple, but they are less straightforward in India. I think they have to live and breathe that pressure and have a philosophy over there," concluded Healy. Australia, which has yet to win a Test series in India since 2004, will also be playing in New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).