Virat Kohli drops further in ICC ODI Rankings; Shubman Gill stays 5th - Details here
Virat Kohli's mediocre performance in the ODIs has cost him his position in the ICC ODI Rankings. In the latest updates ranking, he has slipped to the eighth spot, while Shubman Gill has held to his fifth place.
Young Ireland cricketer Harry Tector has reached the top 10 in the latest ICC men's One-Day International (ODI) batting rankings following his career-best 140 in the second match of the 50-over series against Bangladesh in Chelmsford. The 23-year-old ended the series as the leading run-getter with 206 runs from three games and is placed seventh, having displaced India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who have dropped one place each to eighth and ninth, respectively.
Young India top-order batter Shubman Gill holds the No. 5 position in the rankings, which Pakistan's Babar Azam leads. Tector's seventh place on the rankings, following a jump of 72 rating points, is the best by an Ireland batter. The right-handed batter's new rating of 722 points is also the highest in Ireland male batter has ever achieved in ODI cricket.
Tector will get an opportunity to improve his ranking further when Ireland takes part in the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July. "He's [Tector] just got all the attributes to go on and be one of the greats of Irish cricket, and I hope we can help him on his way and he continues to put in scores for us. The more runs he gets for us, the better place we'll be," Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie told ICC.
