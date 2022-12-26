Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The scheduling doesn't get enough attention that it should' - Ben Stokes hits out at ICC

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Cricket's jam-packed international schedule has been scrutinised now and then, which has led to the disturbance of players' mental health. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has criticised ICC for not paying enough attention to the same.

    England Test captain Ben Stokes has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not paying enough attention to scheduling, adding that the rising popularity of domestic Twenty20 (T20) leagues worldwide threatens the game's longest format. Stokes, who led his side to a 3-0 Test whitewash of Pakistan recently, added that the way Test cricket was being handled and spoken about these days, especially in the backdrop of the growing popularity of league cricket, was hurting him.

    "The scheduling doesn't get enough attention that it should. A great example is England's one-day series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. That was shoving three games in there. It made sense to someone to schedule a series which meant nothing," said Stokes in an interaction with the legendary Ian Botham on BBC on Monday.

    "Test cricket has been spoken about in a way I don't like. It is losing the attention of the fans with all the new formats and franchise competitions. We understand there are so many opportunities for players away from Test cricket. But for me, it is so important for the game," added Stokes.

    Hinting that Test-playing nations should follow England's footsteps of playing ultra-attacking cricket, Stoke said that "entertainment", more than "result", will go a long way in popularising the five-day format. "Taking the result away from the mindset is a great starting point. They focus on making everyday entertaining and not letting people know what will happen. If people turn up excited about what they are going to watch, you've already won before a ball has been bowled," said Stokes.

    He urged the ICC to do "something different" to popularise Test cricket. "I love playing Test cricket and felt we could do something different," added Stokes, who has guided England to nine Test wins in 10 games after taking over the captaincy from Joe Root. The 31-year-old all-rounder is also not happy with many different squads being selected and players being rested because of the abundance of cricket being played and the commitment of cricketers to their franchises.

    "Some say, 'you are playing for England; that should be enough'. But there is a lot more to factor in. You want international cricket to be the highest standard. But we have seen a lot of different squads being picked and players being rested, and that's not how international cricket should go," opined Stokes.

    Botham, while agreeing that franchise cricket was a good idea, called for a balance between domestic leagues and the longest format of the game. "Test match cricket is called that for an excellent reason because it tests all the faculties of a player. The emphasis is too much towards the white ball," said Botham.

    "We currently have a few first-class games in early April in England, which disappear until the season's end. It should be balanced better. You have to make room for it all. The idea of franchises is a solid, good idea. I hope we can maintain a balance. And, if franchises can maintain that balance, then let's look at it," Botham concluded.

