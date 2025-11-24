Image Credit : ANI

Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa was once again dominated by the Proteas, putting the hosts on the back foot at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, November 24.

After bundling out India for 201, South Africa resumed their batting in the second innings and posted a total of 26/0 in 8 overs, with Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram batting on 13 and 12, respectively, and have a 314-run first innings lead, leaving India with a monumental task to avoid a series defeat and salvage pride in the second Test.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 3 of the Guwahati Test.