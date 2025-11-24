Image Credit : ANI

Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is currently under immense scrutiny as his side suffered a batting collapse in the Guwahati Test and is staring at the series whitewash at the hands of the visiting South Africa team, led by Temba Bavuma. Gambhir has come under fire from fans and pundits, with many criticizing his strategy and team selection.

After Gautam Gambhir took over as India’s head coach last year, succeeding Rahul Dravid, Team India managed to win only a Test series, which was against Bangladesh, in over a year, struggling in major contests and failing to maintain the consistency expected of a top-ranked side.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top 5 shocking Test results for India during Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as a head coach thus far.