'Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I debuted' - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin might be a veteran but still puts on Man of the Match performances for Team India, especially in Test cricket. Meanwhile, he recently shot a cryptic tweet, taking a dig at critics.

Image credit: Getty

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a little dig at individuals who sense him as an "overthinker" in the sport, especially after his match-winning performance versus Bangladesh in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin recreated one of the best Test knocks, steering India to a prominent three-wicket success from an unlikely position. His unbeaten 42 came following a six-wicket match haul, earning him the Man of the Match award. The 36-year-old acquired excellence with 449 wickets in 88 Tests, besides having 151 One-Day International (ODI) and 72 Twenty20 International (T20I) victims.

Image credit: Getty

"Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of people's minds," Ashwin said in a tweet. Besides his on-field exploits, Ashwin is one of the best modern game thinkers and possesses a YouTube channel. ALSO READ: YEAREND 2022: FROM SHREYAS IYER TO MOHAMMED SIRAJ - HOW TEAM INDIA FARED IN ODIS?

Image credit: Getty

"Every person's journey is special and unique. While some journeys require them to overthink it, others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says I am an over-thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself that's the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play," added Ashwin.

Image credit: Getty

"Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared, they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won't deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words. It is to learn at the end of it," Ashwin continued. ALSO READ: 'STILL FEELS LIKE A DREAM TO BE SEEN AND CALLED AS WORLD'S NO. 1 T20 BATTER' - SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Image credit: Getty