Kuldeep Yadav’s gritty 134‑ball knock was the lone highlight as India falters in the second Test.

India’s batting line‑up faltered once again in the second Test, but Kuldeep Yadav stood out with a gritty display that showed his resilience. Facing South Africa’s relentless attack, the left‑hander became the only Indian batter to cross the 100‑ball mark, soaking up 134 deliveries for his 19 runs. His effort may not have added much to the scoreboard.

The top order failed to convert starts. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked fluent with 58 off 97 balls, striking seven boundaries and a six, but his dismissal triggered a collapse. KL Rahul scratched around for 22 from 63 balls, while Sai Sudharsan managed just 15. Dhruv Jurel fell for a duck, and captain Rishabh Pant’s cameo of seven included a solitary six before he was sent back. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy also departed cheaply, leaving India reeling at 122 for seven.

Washington Sundar provided some resistance with a composed 48 off 92 balls, hitting two fours and a six. His partnership with Kuldeep Yadav briefly steadied the innings, but once Sundar fell, the tail offered little. Kuldeep’s vigil was remarkable for its patience, absorbing pressure and frustrating South Africa’s bowlers, even though runs were hard to come by.

South Africa’s attack was spearheaded by Marco Jansen, who claimed five wickets for 43 runs in 19 overs. Simon Harmer chipped in with three wickets, while Keshav Maharaj added one. Their disciplined lines and relentless probing ensured India were restricted to 194 for nine in 82.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten at the close.

Kuldeep’s innings may not change the outcome, but his ability to withstand 134 balls when others faltered offered a rare silver lining.

