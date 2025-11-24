During India’s first-innings collapse vs South Africa, Karun Nair tweeted about the ‘sting’ of being off-field, seemingly targeting Gambhir and Agarkar for his non-selection. India were bowled out for 201, trailing by 288 runs in the Guwahati Test.

Indian veteran batter Karun Nair cryptically reacted to India’s batting collapse in the first innings of the ongoing second and final Test of the series against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, November 24.

Resuming India’s first innings batting at 9/0, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul steadied the hosts’ ship and forged a 65-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal. After Rahul’s wicket, Jaiswal carried on India’s innings and completed his fifty in 85 balls before his stay at the crease came to an end at 95/2. Thereafter, the hosts’ batting collapsed as they were reduced to 122/7, losing five wickets in just 27 runs.

However, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav managed to offer resistance following the collapse as India went past 170–run mark before the Tea break, giving the hosts some stability and hope to reduce the massive first-innings deficit against South Africa.

Did Karun Nair Target Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar?

Amid India’s batting collapse in the Guwahati Test, Karun Nair shared a cryptic post on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

Taking to his X, Karun Nair expressed his deep emotional ‘sting’ of being absent from the game, missing the familiar intensity of play.

“Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting,” the veteran Karnataka batter wrote.

Though Karun Nair did not mention the team management or the ongoing series, it appeared to be indirectly targeting head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar after he was ignored for the home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. He was not even picked for India’s two unofficial Tests against South Africa A.

Karun Nair made his comeback to the India Test side for the England tour, but had a moderate series compared to his domestic performance last season, amassing 205 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 25.62 in 8 innings. Nair is currently grinding hard in the ongoing Indian domestic season and is the leading run-getter for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy 2025/26, amassing 602 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 100.33 in seven innings.

India Bundled Out for 201

Meanwhile, Team India has been bundled out for 201 in the first innings and were trailing by 288 runs. South Africa did not enforce follow-on and chose to bat cautiously in their second innings, consolidating a massive first innings lead while keeping India under immense pressure.

Resuming India’s first innings after Tea at 174/7, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav showed their resistance against the South African bowling attack, adding valuable runs and frustrating the bowlers with disciplined, risk-free batting. The pair formed a 72-run stand for the eighth wicket before Washington Sundar was dismissed for 48 at 194/8.

Thereafter, Kuldeep Yadav’s 134-ball resistance came to an end after he was dismissed for 19 at 194/9. After Kuldeep’s dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took India past the 200-run mark before the former was dismissed for 5 at 201 all out.

Meanwhile, South Africa posted a total of 26/0 in 8 overs, with Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen batting on 13 and 12, respectively and leading by 314 runs at Day 3 stumps.