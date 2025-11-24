Team India is on the brink of a certain defeat in the second Test against South Africa, facing a consecutive home series whitewash. This poor performance has led to widespread calls on social media for the removal of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Mumbai: Team India is facing a near-certain defeat in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, following a difficult third day. After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 288 runs, India bowled eight overs without taking a wicket in South Africa’s second innings. With South Africa holding a lead of 314 runs and 10 wickets in hand, a South African victory appears inevitable, putting India on the verge of a consecutive home Test series whitewash. This comes after India suffered a 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand last year and now likely faces a 0-2 series loss to South Africa.

Cry for change

In the first Test, India’s chase of 124 runs ended abruptly with a total of 93 all out. The team's struggles have amplified calls from fans on social media for the removal of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Despite increasing pressure, it is expected that the BCCI will wait until after the T20 World Cup in February before making any decisions regarding Gambhir’s future.

Social media reaction

