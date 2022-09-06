Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Raina retires from cricket: 5 records held by him in IPL

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    It is curtains for Suresh Raina in cricket, as he has announced his retirement from the sport. He is a legend for Team India and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Here are some of the IPL records he holds.

    Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina has called it quits in the sport of cricket. Having already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 alongside MS Dhoni, he has decided to call time on his career from the sport. As he came up with the decision on Tuesday, it was seemingly coming, especially after failing to attract buyers during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. Outside international cricket, he severely impacted the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the same light, we look at the five significant records he holds in the tournament.

    First to score 5,000 IPL runs
    Raina was highly consistent in his batting performance in the opening seven seasons of the IPL, playing for CSK. While he amassed over 400 runs during those seven seasons, he fast reached the milestone of 5,000 tournament runs, thus becoming the first Indian to do so.

    Most IPL catches
    Not just with the bat, Raina was also a force when it came to fielding. He has 107 catches to his name in the IPL, a record until now. However, it is likely to be broken by Kieron Pollard in the coming seasons, who is five behind him.

    Most half-centuries for CSK
    It is known that Raina was one of the most consistent and prolific run-scorers for CSK. As a result, he often scored half-centuries. He has the record for most CSK half-centuries in 33 instances, which is unlikely to be ever broken.

    Most fours for CSK
    Raina was a pinch hitter, too, while he mostly mastered the art of scoring fours some way or the other. On the same note, he holds the record of scoring the most fours for CSK (425), which also seems unlikely to be surpassed.

    Most successive IPL games
    It might be a shock, but Raina did not miss out on a match between IPL 2008-16. In IPL 2016, he missed a game for CSK for the first time due to his childbirth, as he played 158 straight matches for the franchise.

