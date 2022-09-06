Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina has ended his cricketing journey, announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter handle to tell the news that he is hanging up his boots from the sport permanently. Raina began his professional cricket journey in 2002 and became one of India's most talented and pivotal middle-order batters. He also played a significant role in the success of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He failed to attract buyers for him during the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year. At the same time, fans have lauded his prolific career.

More to follow....