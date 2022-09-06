Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

    Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Earlier, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 along with MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, fans have lauded his prolific career.

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina has ended his cricketing journey, announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter handle to tell the news that he is hanging up his boots from the sport permanently. Raina began his professional cricket journey in 2002 and became one of India's most talented and pivotal middle-order batters. He also played a significant role in the success of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He failed to attract buyers for him during the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year. At the same time, fans have lauded his prolific career.

    More to follow....

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
