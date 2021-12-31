  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Round-up 2021: Kohli's title drought to Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 5:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The year 2021 bids adieu to us in a few hours. The Sporting world has witnessed all the moments this year. However, there were some that the fans wished they could unsee.

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    In a few hours, the entire globe will be welcoming 2022 as it prepares to bid goodbye to 2021. The year was refreshing in terms of sporting moments, as fans got to see a lot. From highs to lows, it had its share. But, considering the lows, there were some moments that fans never really wished to see, as we present five of them.

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Virat Kohli's ICC title drought as skipper
    Kohli happens to be India's most successful skipper in Tests. But the same cannot be said in the limited-overs circuit. As a result, he decided to step down from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) role while he was removed from the position in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, he failed to attain success in terms of ICC tournaments. Firstly, his side could not beat New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, while it was bowed out in the ICC T20 World Cup group stage.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Bray Wyatt to Braun Strowman to Nia Jax - The top 10 superstars released by WWE

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam chance goes pegging
    Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one and a 20-time Grand Slam winner, a record he attained this year. He had the chance of winning the Golden Slam (four GS and Olympic gold). However, he lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semis of the Tokyo Olympics. While he failed to win the bronze, he was also unable to triumph in the fourth Slam, losing to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the US Open final.

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Simone Biles prioritises mental health over personal success
    American gymnast Simone Biles was a favourite to win numerous medals in gymnastics during the Tokyo Olympics. However, she shockingly withdrew from some events owing to mental health issues, a move that was lauded by many. She later participated in the balance beam final, winning the bronze medal.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Naomi Osaka struggles with mental health issues too
    Also, similar to Biles, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka had a similar fate, as she struggled to get her mental health straight. Consequently, she withdrew from the French Open midway and opted not to play in the Wimbledon. Although she took part in Tokyo, she failed to win a medal in her home nation. Later, she suffered a third-round loss at the US Open, as she decided to retake a break, citing the same mental health issues.

    Round-up 2021, Year-ender 2021: Virat Kohli's title drought to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see-ayh

    Lionel Messi quits Barcelona
    Not a single football fan on the planet would have ever imagined Argentine superstar Messi leaving his boyhood club Barcelona after 17 years. However, thanks to La Liga's revamped financial structure and Barca's high debts, the impossible happened as the Argentine bid a tearful farewell to the Catalan. He went on to join French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he has struggled to adjust, while fans wish he could have stayed in Barca.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket, check out records-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    Recent Stories

    New Year: Here are a few countries that will welcome 2022 before India, check out SCJ

    New Year: Here are a few countries that will welcome 2022 before India, check out

    football AFCON 2022 From mohamed Salah to edouard Mendy a look at Premier League players going for Africa Cup of Nations

    AFCON 2022: From Salah to Mendy, a look at Premier League players going for Africa Cup of Nations

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Shanti March in Patiala, slams present Congress govt-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Shanti March’ in Patiala, slams present Congress govt

    Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president discharged from hospital post COVID, to isolate at home-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president discharged from hospital post COVID, to isolate at home

    Pakistan Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy - ADT

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy

    Recent Videos

    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon