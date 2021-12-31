Round-up 2021: Kohli's title drought to Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see

The year 2021 bids adieu to us in a few hours. The Sporting world has witnessed all the moments this year. However, there were some that the fans wished they could unsee.

In a few hours, the entire globe will be welcoming 2022 as it prepares to bid goodbye to 2021. The year was refreshing in terms of sporting moments, as fans got to see a lot. From highs to lows, it had its share. But, considering the lows, there were some moments that fans never really wished to see, as we present five of them.

Virat Kohli's ICC title drought as skipper

Kohli happens to be India's most successful skipper in Tests. But the same cannot be said in the limited-overs circuit. As a result, he decided to step down from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) role while he was removed from the position in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, he failed to attain success in terms of ICC tournaments. Firstly, his side could not beat New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, while it was bowed out in the ICC T20 World Cup group stage.

Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam chance goes pegging

Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one and a 20-time Grand Slam winner, a record he attained this year. He had the chance of winning the Golden Slam (four GS and Olympic gold). However, he lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semis of the Tokyo Olympics. While he failed to win the bronze, he was also unable to triumph in the fourth Slam, losing to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the US Open final.

Simone Biles prioritises mental health over personal success

American gymnast Simone Biles was a favourite to win numerous medals in gymnastics during the Tokyo Olympics. However, she shockingly withdrew from some events owing to mental health issues, a move that was lauded by many. She later participated in the balance beam final, winning the bronze medal.

Naomi Osaka struggles with mental health issues too

Also, similar to Biles, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka had a similar fate, as she struggled to get her mental health straight. Consequently, she withdrew from the French Open midway and opted not to play in the Wimbledon. Although she took part in Tokyo, she failed to win a medal in her home nation. Later, she suffered a third-round loss at the US Open, as she decided to retake a break, citing the same mental health issues.