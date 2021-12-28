Round-up 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken

The year 2021 is on the verge of ending in four days. The year saw numerous records being scripted in football as we look at the five top ones.

It has been a phenomenal year for sports. As 2021 is near to bid farewell to the world, we look back at the year across sports. The sport of football saw numerous top moments, while it also turned out to be a record-breaking year. In the same light, we present the five top records broken in 2021.

Longest unbeaten run in international football

Staying unbeaten is a monumental achievement in any sport, including football. A new record in terms of the same was scripted on the international platform. Italy has managed to be on a 37-game unbeaten run. It also won the UEFA Euro this year under Roberto Mancini, while it pipped Brazil and Spain in the record before its runs ending in October. ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 6 sporting moments that made India proud

Highest goal-scorer from South America

Any guesses who this could be? Of course, it has to be the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. While he won his first-ever major international title this year, by winning the Copa America, he also became the highest goal-scorer from the South American continent. He (80) went past previous record-holder Pele (77).

Most goals in a league tournament

Messi makes the list again, as he has scored 474 goals in La Liga to date. It is the most in a single league tournament to date by any player. He has again gone past Pele in this, as the Brazilian scored 468 in the Brazilian Serie A. ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Harbhajan Singh to AB de Villiers - 5 top cricketers who bid adieu to the game

Most international goals

In this monumental record, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is now the record-holder for the most number of goals in international football. The Manchester United striker has 115 goals to his name at the international level, as he surpassed former Iranian Ali Daei, who had scored 109.