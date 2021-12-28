  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Round-up 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The year 2021 is on the verge of ending in four days. The year saw numerous records being scripted in football as we look at the five top ones.

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    It has been a phenomenal year for sports. As 2021 is near to bid farewell to the world, we look back at the year across sports. The sport of football saw numerous top moments, while it also turned out to be a record-breaking year. In the same light, we present the five top records broken in 2021.

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Longest unbeaten run in international football
    Staying unbeaten is a monumental achievement in any sport, including football. A new record in terms of the same was scripted on the international platform. Italy has managed to be on a 37-game unbeaten run. It also won the UEFA Euro this year under Roberto Mancini, while it pipped Brazil and Spain in the record before its runs ending in October.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 6 sporting moments that made India proud

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Highest goal-scorer from South America
    Any guesses who this could be? Of course, it has to be the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. While he won his first-ever major international title this year, by winning the Copa America, he also became the highest goal-scorer from the South American continent. He (80) went past previous record-holder Pele (77).

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Most goals in a league tournament
    Messi makes the list again, as he has scored 474 goals in La Liga to date. It is the most in a single league tournament to date by any player. He has again gone past Pele in this, as the Brazilian scored 468 in the Brazilian Serie A.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Harbhajan Singh to AB de Villiers - 5 top cricketers who bid adieu to the game

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Most international goals
    In this monumental record, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is now the record-holder for the most number of goals in international football. The Manchester United striker has 115 goals to his name at the international level, as he surpassed former Iranian Ali Daei, who had scored 109.

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Most career goals
    Ronaldo dominates this list again. To date, he has 800 career goals to his name. This year, he scripted the feat to score the most career goals as he went past Pele’s record of 766. However, it would be interesting to see if he can notch up 900, especially at the twilight phase of his career, while 850 still looks realistic.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Marcus Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: 4 English members Test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul's century to Cheteshwar Pujara's duck - The talking points from Day 1-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Rahul's century to Pujara's duck - The talking points from Day 1

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud, twitter reactions-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud

    Recent Stories

    Roundup 2021 From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away

    Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Yami Gautam and more papped in Mumbai SCJ

    Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Yami Gautam and more papped in Mumbai

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children

    Sholay actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away, all details inside SCJ

    Sholay actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away, all details inside

    Horoscope 2022: Here is how the financial situation will look like for every sign SCJ

    Horoscope 2022: Here is how the financial situation will look like for every sign

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon