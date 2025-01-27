Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Retail sentiment has weakened across all three stocks over the past month, dragged by uncertainty surrounding U.S. crypto policy under President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve rate changes.

Bitcoin mining stocks Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Core Scientific (CORZ) traded lower in morning trade on Monday despite receiving an ‘Outperform’ rating from analysts at Keefe Bruyette.

Monday’s dip occurred amid broader tech sell-off triggered by fears of Chinese company DeepSeek posing a major threat to AI leaders such as OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.

According to Keefe Bruyette’s research note cited by The Fly, each of these Bitcoin mining stocks offers different levels of exposure to the apex cryptocurrency. 

Screenshot 2025-01-27 090822.png Core Scientific Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 9:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Core Scientific faced the steepest decline, dropping over 20% in morning trade on Monday. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted deeper into bearish territory during January, though message volume ticked up slightly from ‘low’ to ‘normal.’ 

Keefe Bruyette maintained optimism about the stock, assigning a price target of $22, which represents a 37.5% upside from current levels.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 090622.png Bitdeer Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 9:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bitdeer’s stock was down nearly 13% as markets opened on Monday, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits plummeting to ‘extremely bearish’ (21/100) from ‘neutral’ (52/100) a month ago. 

Message activity also decreased, falling from ‘high’ to ‘low’ levels. 

The company is notable for its diversified Bitcoin mining business model, which includes an ASIC manufacturing arm and a high-performance computing (HPC) unit, according to Keefe Bruyette.

The investment bank highlighted Bitdeer’s robust power infrastructure, which could support future hosting or co-location opportunities. 

Keefe Bruyette gave the stock a price target of $26.50, implying a 32% upside.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 090718.png Cleanspark Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of CleanSpark were down more than 6% in morning trade on Monday as retail sentiment on Stocktwits simmered to ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bullish’ a month ago. Message volumes remained at ‘low’ levels. 

Keefe Bruyette praised CleanSpark’s efficient mining fleet and ambitious 50 EH/s hashrate target for mid-2025, which positions it as one of the largest publicly traded miners under the bank’s coverage. 

It set a $19 price target for the stock, representing a potential upside of 58.3%.

While Keefe Bruyette remains optimistic about the long-term potential of these Bitcoin miners, retail sentiment on Stocktwits reflects broader concerns.

Read also: Bitcoin Dives To Under $100K Ahead Of Fed Meeting As DeepSeek AI Fuels Tech Sector Panic: Retail Sentiment Sours

