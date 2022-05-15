Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

    First Published May 15, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Saturday night, confirmed police.

    Image: Getty Images

    The untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has shocked the cricketing world. The two-time World Cup winner, Symonds died on Saturday night in a road accident. The crash took place outside Townsville, in Queensland. Symonds was the “sole occupant” in his car when the car crash took place, leaving him dead on the spot. While the world is mourning his death, here are a few lesser-known facts about the former cricketer that his Indian fans may or may not know about him.

    Many may not be aware that Andrew Symonds has a connection with India that was beyond just cricket, and has a lot more to do with Bollywood.

    Image: Getty Images

    The 46-year-old former cricketer was also a brief part of a Bollywood film. Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia-starrer 2011 sports drama ‘Patiala House’ is the movie in which Symonds had played a brief role. He was seen as himself in this movie, marking his first stint with Bollywood.

    ALSO READ: From Sreesanth to Vinod Kambli: 5 cricketers who appeared in Bigg Boss

    Image: Getty Images

    The next year, Andrew Symonds again returned to the Indian screens but not for a film. Rather, he was seen on the television screen. Symonds was a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. He had come as a wildcard entry in the fifth season of the show which was hosted by Salman and Sanjay Dutt.

    Image: Getty Images

    Since Bigg Boss’ house rules barred contestants to talk in English, co-contestants Pooja Misrra and one more had acted as translators for the late former cricketer. The season was aired in the year 2012.

    ALSO READ: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Warne, Symonds caught using disparaging words about Labuschagne

    Image: Getty Images

    The next year, in 2013, Andrew Symonds appeared on Indian television screens once again with the Celebrity Cricket League. He burnt the dance floor with Bollywood Diva Bipasha Basu as the two gave a stunning performance at CCL Glam Night.

