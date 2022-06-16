IPL Media Rights: Here's how BCCI would share Rs 48,390 crore

In a series of tweets, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah briefly overviewed how the BCCI intends to use the ₹48,390 crore it received from the IPL Media Rights auction for the 2023-27 cycle.

Image credit: PTI

The IPL Auction was a" red-letter day" for Indian Cricket. After the new Media Rights, the IPL became the second-costliest league on a per-game basis, just behind the National Football League (NFL) and ahead of powerhouses such as the English Premier League (EPL) and Major League Baseball (MLB). Looking at how the money will be distributed, half of the ₹48,390 crore will go to the franchises. The eight original franchises, i.e. Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) will receive a slightly higher share than new entrants Gujurat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Image Credit: PTI

The other half will be spent on strengthening the foundation of Indian cricket. Players, Staff, and State Boards will be compensated, thanks to the significant influx of money from the Media Rights Auction. In the previous model, 70 per cent of this half was given to the state boards. Four per cent was given to the staff, and 26 per cent was distributed between various domestic and international players in the IPL. ALSO READ: IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

Image credit: Getty

In his recent tweets, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value! I thank all the bidders for their active interest in securing the IPL Media Rights."

Image credit: PTI