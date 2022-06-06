Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni to invest in another company yet again; bats for drone company Garuda Aerospace

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    MS Dhoni is joining Drone Startup Garuda Aerospace as a shareholder and brand ambassador.

    Image credit: PTI

    Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is set to become the brand ambassador and shareholder of the biggest drone company in India, Garuda Aerospace. After starting in 2015, Garuda has snowballed in the last few years. During the lockdown, Garuda drones were extensively used during Covid for sanitization and delivery of medicines in cities like Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated their facility recently, and Elon Musk recognized Garuda’s work last year [on Twitter], which led to a one million dollar term sheet for their drones in Singapore. 

    Image credit: PTI

    MS Dhoni released an official statement saying, "I'm happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer." Garuda Aerospace Founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash confirmed the news by saying, "Dhoni has decided to join us as an investor and brand ambassador. He has seen what we are trying to achieve, and he completely believes in our vision. We couldn't have asked for a better ambassador and partner."

    ALSO READ: MS Dhoni bats for district-level cricket for budding young cricketers

    Image credit: Getty

    Garuda Aerospace is far from Dhoni’s first significant investment. The twin World Cup-winning captain has invested in or owned multiple Indian sports teams such as Chennaiyan FC (CFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), Ranchi Rays (RR) in the Hockey India League (HIL), and Mahi Racing Team India in the Supersport World Championship. Besides sports, the former captain has also invested in digital ledger startup Khatabook and Organic Farming.

