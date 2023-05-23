IPL 2023: 'Won't be tolerated' - DCW vows action against those abusing GT star Shubman Gill's sister

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sister was subject to abuse on social media after the Gujarat Titans opener's hundred knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the playoff race, while DCW has vowed action against the violators.

Image credit: Shahneel Gill/Instagram

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel, on social media after the cricketer's ton guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). She said action will be taken against those trolling the batter's sister.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she said in a tweet.

