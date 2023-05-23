Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Won't be tolerated' - DCW vows action against those abusing GT star Shubman Gill's sister

    First Published May 23, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sister was subject to abuse on social media after the Gujarat Titans opener's hundred knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the playoff race, while DCW has vowed action against the violators.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Shahneel Gill/Instagram

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel, on social media after the cricketer's ton guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). She said action will be taken against those trolling the batter's sister.

    "Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she said in a tweet.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as GT knocked RCB out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's five-time record former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to sneak through as the fourth team in the playoffs. Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls and saw the Titans chase the target down efficiently.

    (With inputs from PTI)

