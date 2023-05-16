IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Dinesh Karthik - Who survived RCB fitness coach Basu sir's 'crave test'?

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has had an average performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being fit. While he recently was put to a 'crave test' by fitness coach Basu Shanker, here's who passed it.

Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli has been an average performer for the side in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), despite being the fittest guy in the lot. However, fitness does not guarantee success as a player, and Kohli has learned it by now. Nevertheless, the RCB fitness coach Basu Shanker, fka Basu sir, decided to conduct a 'crave test' on him.

In a picture shared by Kohli on his social media handles, Basu sir is seen handing Kohli a cheese pocket. While Kohli admits in the post that he denied it, thereby passing the test, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, seated by him, is seen staring at the edible product as Kohli makes fun of him by admitting that the senior lad was craving for it. "Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way, dk - 🤤," Kohli captioned the post.

