    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Dinesh Karthik - Who survived RCB fitness coach Basu sir's 'crave test'?

    First Published May 16, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has had an average performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being fit. While he recently was put to a 'crave test' by fitness coach Basu Shanker, here's who passed it.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli has been an average performer for the side in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), despite being the fittest guy in the lot. However, fitness does not guarantee success as a player, and Kohli has learned it by now. Nevertheless, the RCB fitness coach Basu Shanker, fka Basu sir, decided to conduct a 'crave test' on him.

    In a picture shared by Kohli on his social media handles, Basu sir is seen handing Kohli a cheese pocket. While Kohli admits in the post that he denied it, thereby passing the test, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, seated by him, is seen staring at the edible product as Kohli makes fun of him by admitting that the senior lad was craving for it. "Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way, dk - 🤤," Kohli captioned the post.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram

    As for RCB, it remains in the IPL 2023 playoffs race, currently placed fifth with 12 points from as many games, winning and losing six apiece. On Monday, he was also all praise for his Indian counterpart Shubman Gill, who struck his maiden IPL ton while playing for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kohli wrote on his Insta story, "There's potential, and then, there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you, @shubmangill."

    article_image3

    Image credit: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

    The young opener was also applauded by his mentor and former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh, who wrote on his Insta story, "Cracking all the goals this season! Well played, @shubmangill. Keep going."

