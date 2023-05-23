Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Should Virat Kohli leave RCB and join DC? Kevin Pietersen gives BOLD advice

    First Published May 23, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has constantly failed to win the title with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen feels he should move to his home team Delhi Capitals for a better chance at success.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and move to Delhi Capitals (DC), a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league. In his team's must-win last league stage match, Kohli rose to the occasion, striking a fine hundred to lift RCB to 197/5, a total which proved insufficient as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) rode on Shubman Gill's unbeaten century to notch a six-wicket win and end the home team's campaign.

    "Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city !" Pietersen tweeted. Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a significant part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    While RCB were eliminated here on Sunday, Gujarat topped the league with 20 points. On Tuesday, it will take on second-place four-tome former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first playoff (Qualifier 1), with the winner advancing directly to next Sunday's final. RCB's loss meant five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed the final playoff spot, beating former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the day's first game.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    On Wednesday, MI will meet third-place Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the second playoff (Eliminator) game. The loser of the first playoff will get another chance for a place in the final when it takes on the winner of the second playoff (Qualifier 2) on Friday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new cricket kit sponsor-ayh

    'Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new kit sponsor

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli among players in first Team India batch to leave for London (WATCH)-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli among players in first Team India batch to leave for London (WATCH)

    ICC indicts Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for anti-corruption code breach-ayh

    ICC indicts Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for anti-corruption code breach

    IPL 2023: Skipper Faf du Plessis admits RCB did not deserve to be in semis watch snt

    IPL 2023: Skipper Faf du Plessis admits RCB did not deserve to be in semis - WATCH

    ipl 2023 qualifier 1 preview csk vs gt chennai super kings versus gujarat titans dhoni shubman gill date time squad live stream snt

    Fear of Unknown: Dhoni faces 'Gill Test' as CSK gear up to face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier-1

    Recent Stories

    IPl 2023: 'Would not be tolerated' - DCW vows action against those abusing GT Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill sister Shahneel -ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Won't be tolerated' - DCW vows action against those abusing GT star Shubman Gill's sister

    WhatsApp tip Here is how you can edit your sent messages gcw

    WhatsApp tip: Here's how you can edit your sent messages

    Congress hints at dumping Kejriwal's plea to fight Modi govt's ordinance

    Congress hints at dumping Kejriwal's plea to fight Modi govt's ordinance

    Who is 14 Year old Princess of Slum Maleesha Kharwa know here ARB

    Who is 14 Year old 'Princess of Slum', Maleesha Kharwa? Know here

    'Dosti 40 saal purani hai': Anupam Kher drops 'heartfelt' note on his and David Dhawan's 'timeless' friendship vma

    'Dosti 40 saal purani hai': Anupam Kher drops 'heartfelt' note on his and David Dhawan's 'timeless' friendship

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon