IPL 2023: Should Virat Kohli leave RCB and join DC? Kevin Pietersen gives BOLD advice

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has constantly failed to win the title with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen feels he should move to his home team Delhi Capitals for a better chance at success.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and move to Delhi Capitals (DC), a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league. In his team's must-win last league stage match, Kohli rose to the occasion, striking a fine hundred to lift RCB to 197/5, a total which proved insufficient as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) rode on Shubman Gill's unbeaten century to notch a six-wicket win and end the home team's campaign.

"Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city !" Pietersen tweeted. Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a significant part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition.

