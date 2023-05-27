IPL 2023 Playoff, GT vs MI: How Shubman Gill rated his 3rd ton of the season?

IPL 2023 Playoff: Shubman Gill slammed his third season ton to hand Gujarat Titans a success over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, leading it into the Final. Meanwhile, here's how he rated his knock.

Image credit: PTI

On Friday, Defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT) young opener Shubman Gill rated his third ton of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as "probably" the best of his IPL career. Gill stretched his glorious patch with a 60-ball 129 as the Titans prevailed over five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs to sail into its second serial IPL Final.

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL. From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL, but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," said Gill during the post-match presentation ceremony.

