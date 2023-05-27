IPL 2023 Playoff, GT vs MI: How Shubman Gill rated his 3rd ton of the season?
IPL 2023 Playoff: Shubman Gill slammed his third season ton to hand Gujarat Titans a success over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, leading it into the Final. Meanwhile, here's how he rated his knock.
Image credit: PTI
On Friday, Defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT) young opener Shubman Gill rated his third ton of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as "probably" the best of his IPL career. Gill stretched his glorious patch with a 60-ball 129 as the Titans prevailed over five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs to sail into its second serial IPL Final.
"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL. From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL, but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," said Gill during the post-match presentation ceremony.
Image credit: PTI
"Expectations are something that follows you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field, it is all about trying to contribute to the team. For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day," added Gill.
Image credit: PTI
"It was a good wicket to bat on as well. It was not a conscious decision. You keep inventing as a batter, but the belief is more important for me. I am coming off a good international season as well. I had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well," Gill concluded.