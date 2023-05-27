Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Playoff, GT vs MI: How Shubman Gill rated his 3rd ton of the season?

    First Published May 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Shubman Gill slammed his third season ton to hand Gujarat Titans a success over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, leading it into the Final. Meanwhile, here's how he rated his knock.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    On Friday, Defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT) young opener Shubman Gill rated his third ton of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as "probably" the best of his IPL career. Gill stretched his glorious patch with a 60-ball 129 as the Titans prevailed over five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs to sail into its second serial IPL Final.

    "I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL. From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL, but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," said Gill during the post-match presentation ceremony.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    "Expectations are something that follows you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field, it is all about trying to contribute to the team. For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day," added Gill.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "It was a good wicket to bat on as well. It was not a conscious decision. You keep inventing as a batter, but the belief is more important for me. I am coming off a good international season as well. I had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well," Gill concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    major league cricket Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US says will never walk away from England snt

    Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US; says 'will never walk away from England'

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability AJR

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma bowled over by Shubman Gill 3rd century; here is what he said-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Rohit Sharma bowled over by Shubman Gill's 3rd century; here's what he said

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out (Video) RBA

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out-Video

    Chhattisgarh Food inspector's mobile phone slips into weir, pumps out 41 lakh litres water; faces suspension AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Food inspector's mobile phone slips into weir, pumps out 41 lakh litres water; faces suspension

    Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023 Ronaldo girlfriend Netflix star wears 1 million Chopard necklace RBA

    Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023: Ronaldo's girlfriend, Netflix star wears £1million Chopard necklace-Photos

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon