IPL 2023: Is CSK skipper MS Dhoni playing with an injured knee? Batting coach Michael Hussey answers

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings is still in the playoffs race, with MS Dhoni leading the side. However, the legendary skipper might not be 100% fit, as batting coach Michael Hussey has revealed he is playing with a troubled knee.

Four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stays alive in the playoffs race, as a triumph against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the national capital on Saturday would assure its place in the next round. However, there is a concern regarding CSK's legendary leader MS Dhoni's fitness, as batting coach Michael Hussey has revealed that he might be playing with a troubled knee. During the pre-match presser on Friday, Hussey revealed, "I think it's pretty clear that he likes to come in the last few overs. That's his plan. It's been well documented that his knee has not been 100 per cent, and he's trying to get through the matches as best as he can throughout the tournament." CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

"So, I think he doesn't want to come in the 10th, 11th or 12th over and have to run those quick doubles all the time. That's going to put pressure on the knee. He's trying to delay coming in as long as possible and having that impact late in the innings. He shows a lot of backing and faith in the likes of [Shivam] Dube, [Ravindra] Jadeja, [Ajinkya] Rahane, and [Ambati] Rayudu to do the job before he comes in," added Hussey, reports PTI.

Dhoni apparently played his final IPL home game in Chennai last week, and speaking about the support he has received in away games, Hussey noted, "The support we have got is incredibly everywhere/ It has blown us away. MS is a legend of the game. It's not every day you get to play in such an atmosphere. The guys have enjoyed it, and in a way, it does raise your game." ALSO READ: IPL 2023, DC vs CSK - Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

