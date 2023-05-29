Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: What happens if rain washes out play on Monday?

    First Published May 29, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    IPL 2023 Final on Sunday was postponed to Monday after incessant rains washed out the evening's play without the toss taking place. Meanwhile, here's what's going to happen if the same fate awaits both sides on Monday.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final was much-hyped, with giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) set to lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, the fans who had travelled to the venue in anticipation of a cracker of a grand finale had to return home disappointed and drenched after heavy and constant showers ruined the evening's play, without even the toss taking place.

    As a result, the organisers were forced to postpone the play to Monday, a reserve day for the Final. While the weather forecast for Monday is much better than how it was on Sunday, with barely any rain expected, the weather in this part of the country can change anytime, especially during this pre-monsoon season.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    In the meantime, fans are left wondering as to what would happen if the same fate awaits both teams on Monday's Final. As for that, if Monday evening is also washed out due to rain, the defending champion GT would retain the crown as the champion as it finished at the top of the league table, as per the laws of the IPL.

