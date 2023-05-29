IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: What happens if rain washes out play on Monday?

IPL 2023 Final on Sunday was postponed to Monday after incessant rains washed out the evening's play without the toss taking place. Meanwhile, here's what's going to happen if the same fate awaits both sides on Monday.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final was much-hyped, with giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) set to lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, the fans who had travelled to the venue in anticipation of a cracker of a grand finale had to return home disappointed and drenched after heavy and constant showers ruined the evening's play, without even the toss taking place.

As a result, the organisers were forced to postpone the play to Monday, a reserve day for the Final. While the weather forecast for Monday is much better than how it was on Sunday, with barely any rain expected, the weather in this part of the country can change anytime, especially during this pre-monsoon season.

