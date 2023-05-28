IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Rain delays start of play, here's what can happen

IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will witness a delayed start in Ahmedabad on Sunday due to heavy rain lashing the city. Meanwhile, here's what can happen hereon.

Image credit: PTI

The toss for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time former winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was delayed due to a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

But, the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

