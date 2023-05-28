Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Rain delays start of play, here's what can happen

    First Published May 28, 2023, 8:16 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will witness a delayed start in Ahmedabad on Sunday due to heavy rain lashing the city. Meanwhile, here's what can happen hereon.

    The toss for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time former winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was delayed due to a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

    But, the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

    The match could be pushed to a reserve day the next day that is if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 12:26 PM local time. The cut-off time for the start of Super Over is 12:56 PM. Additionally, no overs would be lost if the game starts by 9:40 PM local time.

    As per the rules, if the IPL Final is affected by rains or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day. But, if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends at the first position after the league round, wins the title. GT has topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. On the other hand, CSK finished second with 17 points.

    (With inputs from PTI)

