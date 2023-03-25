IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis - No Indian fast-bowling firepower remains a concern

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals continues to hunt for its maiden championship title. As for this season, there is no Indian fast-bowling firepower in its arsenal, which is concerning for the side. Here is its SWOT analysis ahead of the season.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Wicketkeeper-batter-cum-skipper Rishabh Pant's absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals' (DC's) chances in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the fear factor associated with the franchise won't be there this time round. What could affect the Ricky Ponting-coached side is the lack of quality Indian pacers in the team, which will start its campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1. While Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav's form will boost DC's morale, not finding an ideal Indian replacement for Pant will undoubtedly give the think tank sleepless nights. One thing that could be a disadvantage for DC is the 'Impact Player' rule, as some of their veterans need to be up to scratch in terms of being an X-factor with bat or ball. DC's success will depend more on its four overseas players than the Indian talent in its cupboard.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Here's a SWOT analysis of the side: Strengths

The presence of three foreigners who can win games singlehandedly is DC's most significant plus point. Mitchell Marsh could be the enforcer in the powerplay, and his power-hitting in the top three is something that DC will bank upon. If he could slip in an over or two, all the better. Since he started playing IPL, David Warner has rarely had a lousy season save one where he fell foul with the Sunrisers Hyderabad management. Anrich Nortje is one of the scariest pacers in world cricket, and with an average speed of 150 clicks, he will be dangerous on most days, although there is a likelihood that the batters would use his pace to good effect on smaller grounds. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Weaknesses

Pant's absence cannot be compensated, and head coach Ricky Ponting during the media session, clearly can't "joke" or "gloss over" the fact that Pant is irreplaceable in this set-up as a No. 4 batter and also a leader. The problem in Pant's absence is the lack of an Indian second wicketkeeper, something the recruiters perhaps failed to factor in during the auction, as no one could have envisaged a horrific accident for the world's numero uno keeper-batter. DC has Phill Salt on its roster, and he is a handy Twenty20 (T20) cricketer with a good record in the little cricket he has played in the sub-continent (Pakistan). But paying an overseas keeper means that DC cannot use a specialist foreign bowler in playing XI while fielding. Hence, keepers like Barinder Vivek Singh or Luvnith Sisiodia must do well in trials and allow them to play a foreign bowler like Mustafizur Rahaman, who is brilliant at death.

Image credit: Getty

Opportunities

This edition could be an acid test for Prithvi Shaw as he can eliminate all the negative perceptions that have followed him since he found stardom as an India U-19 captain five summers back. His contemporary, Shubman Gill, has become a star in the senior team set-up, and Shaw, who is supremely talented, would love to make the best use of it. Ponting feels that his ward is working hard enough, and he can see a spark in him like never before. It could be a season of redemption for Shaw.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals