Virat Kohli scored 135 in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, marking his 83rd international century. A fan touching his feet went viral. His brilliant knock reinforced his key role in India’s ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli was greeted by a fan who invaded the pitch to touch his feet after completing his century in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

Virat Kohli grabbed the headlines with his blistering performance in his first international match at home since October last year. Kohli played a brilliant knock of 135 off 120 balls, including 11 fours and 7 sixes, at a strike rate of 112.50, and formed two crucial partnerships with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to guide Team India to a solid total of 347/8 in 50 overs and set a 348-run target for the Proteas to chase.

Kohli’s international outing was in the ODI series against Australia, where he scored a match-winning 74 off 81 balls in the Sydney game. Playing his first match in an Indian jersey on home soil after 10 months, Kohli made his return unforgettable with a commanding century that reignited the home crowd’s energy in Ranchi.

Fan Bows Down to Virat Kohli

The majority crowd in Ranchi gathered to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play. After Rohit’s wicket, the entire attention of the spectators was on Kohli, who triggered a wave of adoration following his 52nd ODI century and 83rd in international cricket. The Ranchi crowd erupted in joy as they applauded Kohli’s return to form with his statement-making century.

However, Virat Kohli was momentarily taken aback when a fan invaded the pitch by sprinting past the security officials and fell down on the Indian batter’s feet as an act of pure devotion and admiration to the former captain. Kohli acknowledged his gesture with a calm nod before security personnel swiftly escorted the fan away.

The game was briefly interrupted before the fan was taken by the stadium security staff. The video of the same went viral on social media.

With his 135-run knock, Virat Kohli has solidified his impressive ODI record against South Africa. In 32 ODI matches against the Proteas, Kohli has amassed 1639 runs, including six centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 68.29. Kohli also shattered Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner’s record for the most ODI centuries against South Africa.

Virat Kohli Solidifies His Spot in India’s Long-Term ODI Plans

Virat Kohli’s century was not just another milestone of his illustrious career but also sent a strong message to the selectors, who were reminded of his enduring class, hunger, match-winning ability, and vital role in India’s ODI setup.

Kohli has shattered several records over the last several years of his international career, but this innings reaffirmed that the veteran batter is seriously aiming to be in consideration for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The team management and selectors are expected to keep a close watch on Kohli’s form and performance to evaluate in role in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event.

Since Virat Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, is currently in the twilight of their career, their continued impact will influence how the team balances experience with transition as India builds toward the 2027 World Cup. It was reported that the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a discussion with Kohli and Rohit about the way forward, keeping the prestigious ODI tournament in mind.

Though Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not officially committed to play in the tournament, their participation in the ongoing ODI series suggests that neither is ruling out a run toward 2027, especially with their current form indicating they can still play a pivotal role in India’s ODI setup.