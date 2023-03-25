IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell will be participating in the 16th season of the event, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, there are doubts over his fitness, and he has delivered a worrying message to his fans.

    Ace Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has enunciated that while the damage to his left leg has healed, it'll still take a "number of months" before he gains full fitness as he continues to prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RCBian had suffered a broken left fibula following an awful calamity during a friend's birthday party, days after Australia was ousted of the ICC T20 World Cup at home last November.

    The painful injuries demanded acute surgery and a long period of rehab. Maxwell returned to the One-Day International (ODI) side, which recently won the three-game series versus India 2-1. After nearly two years, the cricketer looks forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a video RCB shared on social media ahead of IPL 2023, which commences from Match 31, Maxwell stated, "The leg's okay. It will be some months before I'm 100 per cent."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - No specific directive on workload management of World Cup prospects, says Delhi Capitals CEO

    The 34-year-old added that he hopes to do the job for RCB while recovering from the injury. "Hopefully, it's [leg] good enough to get through the tournament and still does the job." With IPL 2023 returning to the home-and-away format after a couple of years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell declared that he was hyped to play in front of the home crowd.

    "Finally returning after a couple of years [of playing inside bio-bubbles]. It's pretty exciting, and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans," added Maxwell, one of the three players RCB retained ahead of IPL 2022. He had donated 301 runs and bagged six wickets in 13 contests last season.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
