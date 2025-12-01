Image Credit : ANI

Team India had a thrilling start to the three-match ODI series as the hosts took a 1-0 lead after defeating South Africa by 17 runs in the opening game at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

After posting a solid total of 347/9 in 50 overs, India managed to bundle out South Africa for 332 in 49.2 overs, despite Corbin Bosch’s momentum-changing knock of 67 off 51 balls. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 4/68 at an economy rate of 6.8 in 10 overs, while Harshit Rana (3/65) picked three wickets and Arshdeep Singh (2/64) took two scalps.

As Team India takes a series lead, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s victory in the opening game against the Proteas in Ranchi.