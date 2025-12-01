- Home
India took a 1-0 lead, beating South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi. Virat Kohli’s century and Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's fifties set 347/9. Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets and Prasidh Krishna’s composed final over secured a thrilling win for the hosts.
India Take 1-0 ODI Series Lead over South Africa
Team India had a thrilling start to the three-match ODI series as the hosts took a 1-0 lead after defeating South Africa by 17 runs in the opening game at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.
After posting a solid total of 347/9 in 50 overs, India managed to bundle out South Africa for 332 in 49.2 overs, despite Corbin Bosch’s momentum-changing knock of 67 off 51 balls. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 4/68 at an economy rate of 6.8 in 10 overs, while Harshit Rana (3/65) picked three wickets and Arshdeep Singh (2/64) took two scalps.
As Team India takes a series lead, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s victory in the opening game against the Proteas in Ranchi.
1. Rohit Sharma Picks Where He Left Off
Rohit Sharma just picked up where he left off in the ODI series against Australia in October, as he played a brilliant knock of 57 off 51 balls against South Africa in Ranchi. After scoring a century and a fifty in the Australia ODI series, the 38-year-old carried on his batting rhythm into the series opener against the Proteas. His knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 111.76.
During his half-century knock, Rohit Sharma shattered Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in the history of ODI cricket. The veteran Indian batter has 352 ODI sixes under his belt, surpassing former Pakistan captain’s record of 351 in the format. Rohit now holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket, ODIs, and T20Is, and the most maximums by an Indian batter in the history of IPL.
2. 'Vintage' Virat Kohli Returns with a Century
Virat Kohli delighted the fans and crowd at the Ranchi stadium with his vintage performance. Kohli grabbed the headlines with his phenomenal knock of 135 off 120 balls, including 11 fours and 7 sixes, at a strike rate of 112.50. The innings was his 52nd ODI century and 83rd in international cricket. His knock and two crucial partnerships with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul propelled India to a solid total of 347/8.
With his 52nd ODI century, Virat Kohli shattered former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in a single format of the game at the international level. With his 135-run knock, Kohli solidified his impressive ODI record against South Africa. In 32 ODI matches against the Proteas, Kohli has amassed 1639 runs, including six centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 68.29.
3. KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja's Rescue Act
After Virat Kohli’s dismissal at 276/5, KL Rahul was joined by Ravindra Jadeja at the crease to carry on India’s innings. Though the hosts were in a commanding position, another partnership was needed to ensure a solid total on the board. That’s when Rahul and Jadeja stepped up and steadied India’s innings. Rahul had a slow start to his innings before he shifted his gear to complete his half-century in 50 balls, while Jadeja was providing solid support to his batting partner.
The pair stitched a crucial 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India past the 340-run mark before KL Rahul was dismissed for 60 off 56 balls at 341/6. Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 32 off 21 balls at 347/7. Rahul and Jadeja’s partnership proved crucial for Team India.
4. Bowlers Tested after Early Breakthroughs
India pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, triggered a top-order collapse by dismissing Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram, and reduced South Africa to 11/3 in 4.4 overs. Then, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana broke through again, dismissing Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis respectively, reducing the Proteas to 130/5 in 21.1 overs. Thereafter, India's bowlers, especially Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh, struggled to regain their rhythm.
The likes of Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen gave a really tough time to the Indian bowlers before Kuldeep Yadav’s double-wicket over, removing both the South African batters in the span of 3 balls, and shifting the momentum in India’s favour, until Corbin Bosch revived the chase and put India under immense pressure.
5. Prasidh Krishna’s Ice-Cool Final Over
When South Africa needed 18 off six balls to win, KL Rahul brought Prasidh Krishna into the attack to defend the final over. Corbin Bosch’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to India as he was going strong and looking to take the match away. On the first ball of the final over, Bosch refused to take a single as he was the set batter.
Despite the pressure, Prasidh stayed calm. His nerve of steel eventually paid off when Bosch went for a big shot, sliced it off the outside half, and Rohit Sharma took a simple catch at extra cover. The Proteas eventually fell 18 runs short of achieving the 349-run target.
