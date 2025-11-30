On his return to international cricket at home, Virat Kohli scored 135 against South Africa in Ranchi, his 52nd ODI century. The knock silenced critics, thrilled fans, and cemented his place in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli enthralled the fans and spectators by making his comeback to international cricket with a brilliant century in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli has played his first international match at home since October last year, marking a memorable return to Indian soil after 10 months. Kohli made his comeback to the national side during the tour of Australia, where he scored 74 in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After having retired from Tests and T20Is, the veteran batter is solely focusing on ODIs, intending to extend his international career till the 2027 World Cup.

With the 50-over marquee event taking place in two years, Virat Kohli aims to maintain peak form and fitness to guide India's batting line-up and deliver match-winning performances to help India lift the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s Statement-Making Century

With selectors and team management keeping a close eye on Virat Kohli’s performance, form, and consistency to evaluate his role in India’s long-term ODI plans, the veteran Indian batter delivered a performance that consolidated his place as a key figure in India’s ODI setup.

Walking into bat at No.3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal at 25/1, Virat Kohli surged on to reach a commanding position early in the innings. Kohli completed his fifty in just 48 balls and formed a 136-run partnership for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma before the latter was dismissed for 57 off 51 balls at 161/2. Thereafter, Ruturaj Gaikwad joined Kohli at the crease to carry on India’s innings.

Virat Kohli anchored the innings, but after entering the 80s, the star batter slowed down his innings to rotate the strike, pick occasional boundaries, and ensure India kept up a healthy run-rate while protecting wickets. While batting on 99, Kohli hit a boundary off Marco Jansen to complete his 52nd ODI century and 83rd in international cricket. The crowd at Ranchi stadium and the teammates in the dressing room applauded the return of ‘Vintage Kohli’.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Virat Kohli shifted his gear and turned aggressive, unleashing a flurry of boundaries and dominating the South African attack. The veteran batter was unstoppable and looking to get to the 150-run mark before his stay at the crease was eventually ended by Nandre Burger. Kohli played a scintillating knock of 135 off 120 balls, including 11 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 112.50, and formed a 76-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fifth wicket.

Fans Laud Virat Kohli for Silencing Critics

Virat Kohli’s statement-making century drew widespread attention and acclaim, as fans and cricket enthusiasts were delighted to witness the Indian star batter’s vintage and dominating the opponents’ bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), ‘King Kohli’ fans lavished praise on Kohli not only for his comeback century knock but also for sending a strong message to the selectors, who were apparently reminded of his enduring class, match-winning ability, and vital role in India’s ODI setup.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With his 135-run knock, Virat Kohli has solidified his impressive ODI record against South Africa. In 32 ODI matches against the Proteas, Kohli has amassed 1639 runs, including six centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 68.29. Kohli also shattered Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner’s record for the most ODI centuries against South Africa.

In his illustrious ODI career, Virat Kohli has amassed 14390 runs, including 52 centuries and 75 fifties, at an average of 58.02 in 306 matches.